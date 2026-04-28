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Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift fires back at critics, says backlash was ‘huge fuel’ for her biggest hits

Taylor Swift said jokes about her dating life pushed her to create iconic tracks like 'Blank Space'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
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Taylor Swift won best pop album at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Video

Taylor Swift won best pop album at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 36-year-old musician took home the award for best pop album at the award show.

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Taylor Swift credited her harshest critics with helping shape her catalog.

For Swift, the criticism that dogged her career ultimately sparked some of her biggest hits.

"Criticism has been a huge fuel for me," Swift explained during an interview with The New York Times. "It's been a jumping off point, like a creative writing prompt or something. There are so many songs in my career that would not exist. Like 'Blank Space' would not exist if I hadn't had people being like, 'Here's a slideshow of all her boyfriends.'"

"And then 'Antihero' is a song that I'm so proud of still. Like that song doesn't exist if I don't get criticized for every aspect of my personality that people, you know, have a problem with or whatever."

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Taylor Swift standing and smiling in a pink outfit

Taylor Swift claimed she lets criticism fuel her, using it as inspiration for some of her biggest hits. (Getty Images)

Swift has addressed the obsession and criticism of her dating life before. When re-releasing her "1989" album in 2023, the global pop star shared a prologue highlighting the judgment she experienced for "dating like a normal young woman."

"The voices that had begun to shame me in new ways for dating like a normal young woman? I wanted to silence them," she wrote. "I had become the target of s--t shaming — the intensity and relentlessness of which would be criticized and called out if it happened today."

"The jokes about my amount of boyfriends," Swift added. "The trivialization of my songwriting as if it were a predatory act of a boy-crazy psychopath. The media co-signing of this narrative. I had to make it stop because it was starting to really hurt."

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Taylor Swift looking up wearing a black and red costume on stage

Taylor Swift revealed "Blank Space" and "Antihero" were written in response to criticism about the pop star's dating life and personality. (Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

With years of public scrutiny behind her, Swift said she’s turned those lessons into guidance for the next generation. The "Life of a Showgirl" singer channeled what she learned from the backlash into advice for younger artists finding their footing.

"My favorite thing when I sit down with new artists or songwriters is, I'm like, 'Why are you reading your comments? Like, that's too much of it. Like, you're inundating yourself with too much criticism that doesn't really have a focus,'" she told The New York Times.

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Taylor Swift accepting an award onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs in Newark, New Jersey

Taylor Swift passed on advice to aspiring artists, encouraging them to block out the online trolls. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

"But I think a little bit of it, you gotta just be like, 'This is part of it.'"

The 36-year-old musician also told young artists to turn criticism into something they can create from.

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Young Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift posing together

Taylor Swift, seen with Selena Gomez, urged young artists not to "respond to trolls in your comments." (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for PCA)

"Don't make this make you stop writing, or make you edit yourself, or whatever," she said. "If it's an interesting point to you to kind of respond to, then that's a gift for you to be able to write something. Maybe you wouldn't have written something that day."

"But don't like, God, don't go to the notes app and post it, like write about it," Swift encouraged. "Make art about this. Don't respond to trolls in your comments. That's not what we want from you. We want your art."

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