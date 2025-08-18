Taylor Swift turns heads in sizzling bodysuit for special edition album imagery ahead of new music

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift stunned in a surprise special edition vinyl cover of her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

For "The Shiny Bug" edition of her 12th studio album, Swift wore a red and black bedazzled bodysuit with matching long gloves. The pop star accessorized with fishnet tights and her classic red lips.

Swift, 35, revealed the original artwork for her 12th catalog, which included showstopping images of the singer dressed to the nines like one of Las Vegas' finest entertainers, on Aug. 13.

The 12-set tracklist was included with the initial imagery, which will be released Oct. 3.

The "Midnights" singer first announced her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," at 12:12 a.m. on Aug. 12.

The next day, she made an appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.

Taylor detailed the 12-track setlist on the podcast, and revealed song names, including "The Fate of Ophelia," followed by "Elizabeth Taylor," "Opal Light," "Father Figure," "Eldest Daughter," "Ruin the Friendship," "Actually Romantic," "Wi$h Li$t," "Wood," "CANCELED!," "Honey," and "The Life of A Showgirl" featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift told fans she wrote the album while on the European leg of her record-breaking "Eras Tour" with pop producers Max Martin and Shellback.

"I’d do like three shows in a row. I’d have three days off. I’d fly to Sweden, go back to the tour and actually like working on this, I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating," Swift explained.

The singer-songwriter previously worked with Martin and Shellback on multiple hit songs including, "Bad Blood," "Blank Space," "I Knew You Were Trouble" and "…Ready For It?"

"It was really special," she said of getting to work with the producers again. "It meant the world to me to have this creative experience where we knew we had to bring the best ideas we’ve ever had. I also know the pressure I’m putting on this record by saying that, but I don’t care because I love it that much."

According to Swift, TS12 "just comes from like the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life."

Kelce, who has had the pleasure of listening to all the unreleased tracks, said the album is "a lot more upbeat, and it’s a lot more like fun, pop, like excitement."

"I think it’s a complete 180 from a lot of the songs on ‘Tortured Poets’ for sure," he noted.

Swift agreed, saying: "Life is more upbeat."

