A look at Taylor Swift's road to global fame fueled by the support of her loyal Swifties

Taylor Swift is a global superstar and continues to maintain her position as one. Fans of Swift's – known as the Swifties – have shown an astonishing amount of support for the artist. They shell out thousands of dollars to experience one – or more – of Swift's high-production shows across the globe.

Swift has received many accolades throughout her career as an artist thus far, including Time's Person of the Year in 2023.

The songstress was born Dec. 13, 1989, in West Reading, Pennsylvania, where she spent many of her early years on a Christmas tree farm. Swift and her family made the move to Nashville, as many music hopefuls do, to launch her career. In 2005, Swift was spotted at a showcase at the Bluebird Cafe by Scott Borchetta, who was on his way to open Big Machine Records.

In June 2006, Swift released her first song, the very popular "Tim McGraw," which was aired on U.S. Country Radio just before she released her debut, self-titled album a few months later. In 2008, "Fearless," which contained songs like "Love Story," "White Horse" and "You Belong with Me," was released. She embarked on her first tour in support of this album in 2009.

Swift has continued to see massive success across all of her albums, including "Speak Now," "Red" and "1989." Her "1989" album helped Swift make the move from country to pop. She later released other albums including "Reputation," "Lover," "Folklore," "Evermore" and "Midnights."

Swift started rerecording her music, due to lack of ownership and creative freedom previously, and released a new version of "Fearless" in 2021. She made the decision to rerecord after music manager Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings purchased Big Machine Label Group, which owns the masters of Swift's older music.

As of 2023, Swift has released "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," "Red (Taylor's Version)," "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

In March 2023, Swift embarked on her Eras Tour, which is estimated to have made billions. In the same year, Swift made sports headlines while her romance with NFL tight End, Travis Kelce, continued to bud.