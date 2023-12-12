Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift

A look at Taylor Swift's road to global fame fueled by the support of her loyal Swifties

'Love Story,' 'You Belong with Me,' and 'Cruel Summer' are among Swift's hits

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
  • Taylor Swift performing
    Image 1 of 15

    Taylor Swift's career as a global superstar began in country music before shifting to pop. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

  • Taylor Swift signing autographs for fans
    Image 2 of 15

    Early songs like "Tim McGraw," "Fearless," "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me" helped Swift launch a career of international fame.  (Rick Diamond/WireImage)

  • Taylor Swift performing at Stagecoach
    Image 3 of 15

    Swift quickly began receiving accolades for her music, including Country Music Association Awards, American Music Awards, Grammys and Billboard Music Awards. (John Shearer/WireImage)

  • Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner
    Image 4 of 15

    Through her many years in the spotlight, Taylor Swift has struggled to keep her relationships out of the public eye. She previously dated "Twilight" film star Taylor Lautner. The former pair is photographed above. Swift has written music about past lovers, including Lautner, John Mayer and Harry Styles.  (Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

  • Taylor Swift holding Grammys
    Image 5 of 15

    Swift has presently been awarded 12 Grammy Awards throughout her career, though this number will likely rise in the future. Her first set of Grammy wins came with the release of her album "Fearless," which received the award for best country album and album of the year. She also won best female country vocal performance and best country song for "White Horse" off the popular album.  (Rick Diamond/WireImage)

  • Young Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift
    Image 6 of 15

    Taylor Swift has many famous A-lister friends in Hollywood. American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez and the mega star have been friends for many years. Additionally, the "Cruel Summer" singer has been linked to actress Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and Lana Del Rey. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for PCA)

  • Taylor Swift performing at the Grammys
    Image 7 of 15

    Over time, Taylor Swift's performances have transformed from a girl with a guitar at center stage to a full-blown production featuring backup dancers, elaborate costume changes and high-tech sets. It's estimated that her 2023 Eras Tour grossed at least $1 billion. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

  • Taylor Swift Reputation tour
    Image 8 of 15

    In 2018, Taylor Swift embarked on her fifth concert tour, "Reputation." The tour began in May and wrapped up in November, and it's estimated that she made at least $300 million from it.  (Jun Sato/TAS18/Getty Images)

  • Taylor Swift rain show at Gillette Stadium
    Image 9 of 15

    The show must go on for Taylor Swift, rain or shine. Swift is known for giving performances in less than ideal conditions, including heavy rain. Some fans even find excitement in a little rain which provides them with a unique Swift concert experience. (TAS Rights Management/Getty Images)

  • Taylor Swift Eras tour
    Image 10 of 15

    Taylor Swifts' Eras Tour was fiercely popular among fans, also known as Swifties. There was so much excitement for the tour that Ticketmaster could not handle the demand for purchases. When tickets were released for sale, Swifties were met with technical issues, preventing many fans from securing their spot to see the singer. (John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

  • Taylor Swift and other celebrities at Chiefs game
    Image 11 of 15

    Swift made headlines in the sports world when she started attending Kansas City Chiefs games in support of her boyfriend and tight end, Travis Kelce. On Oct. 1, 2023, Swift brought along famous friends, including Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, to MetLife Stadium. ( Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

  • Taylor Swift holding hands with Travis Kelce
    Image 12 of 15

    Swift has been very public about her relationship with Kelce. Rumors of the pair's relationship swirled after Kelce was spotted at an Eras Tour show in Kansas City. A few months later, Swift showed up at a Kansas City Chiefs game, and the rest was history. ( MEGA/GC Images)

  • Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheering during Chiefs game
    Image 13 of 15

    Taylor Swift is often spotted at the side of Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, during games. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

  • Taylor Swift playing piano at Eras tour
    Image 14 of 15

    Swift writes her own songs and plays both the guitar and piano for fans during shows. She pulls songs from all of her albums for nearly three-hours at a time. (Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

  • Taylor Swift at Eras tour movie premiere
    Image 15 of 15

    In October 2023, Swift released an Eras Tour concert film, which allows fans who weren't able to attend a live show to experience it in theaters. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is a global superstar and continues to maintain her position as one. Fans of Swift's – known as the Swifties – have shown an astonishing amount of support for the artist. They shell out thousands of dollars to experience one – or more – of Swift's high-production shows across the globe.

Swift has received many accolades throughout her career as an artist thus far, including Time's Person of the Year in 2023.

The songstress was born Dec. 13, 1989, in West Reading, Pennsylvania, where she spent many of her early years on a Christmas tree farm. Swift and her family made the move to Nashville, as many music hopefuls do, to launch her career. In 2005, Swift was spotted at a showcase at the Bluebird Cafe by Scott Borchetta, who was on his way to open Big Machine Records.

In June 2006, Swift released her first song, the very popular "Tim McGraw," which was aired on U.S. Country Radio just before she released her debut, self-titled album a few months later. In 2008, "Fearless," which contained songs like "Love Story," "White Horse" and "You Belong with Me," was released. She embarked on her first tour in support of this album in 2009.

Swift has continued to see massive success across all of her albums, including "Speak Now," "Red" and "1989." Her "1989" album helped Swift make the move from country to pop. She later released other albums including "Reputation," "Lover," "Folklore," "Evermore" and "Midnights." 

Swift started rerecording her music, due to lack of ownership and creative freedom previously, and released a new version of "Fearless" in 2021. She made the decision to rerecord after music manager Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings purchased Big Machine Label Group, which owns the masters of Swift's older music.

As of 2023, Swift has released "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," "Red (Taylor's Version)," "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)." 

In March 2023, Swift embarked on her Eras Tour, which is estimated to have made billions. In the same year, Swift made sports headlines while her romance with NFL tight End, Travis Kelce, continued to bud.

