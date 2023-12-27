Taylor Swift fans speculate Travis Kelce will bring her on his podcast for 'family' holiday episode

Taylor Swift fans are holding out hope the "Karma" singer will appear on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast for the first time later this week.

Travis and his brother Jason Kelce announced Wednesday that several family members will be joining them for a "holiday spectacular" episode.

"We’ve got a guest episode coming up," Travis revealed at the beginning of the podcast. "For you 92 percenters for being so loyal and tuning in every single week and being such fans of the Kelce household, we have a Kelce family year-end holiday spectacular.

"It’s going to be a revolving door of Kelce family members coming through to talk with us, and we cannot wait to share it with you this Friday. We haven’t even recorded it yet, so we’re saying it’s going to be fun, and we don’t – but it’s going to be fun."

Jason said fans had been "sending a lot of questions to the ‘New Heights’ team, so we’re going to ask some of the family members some of the things that you’ve been submitting."

Travis said he has "some good ones for the people that we’re talking about," nodding when Jason asked him if the questions were for Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce.

Swift and Kelce are not engaged, so she's not officially "family," but fans of the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer immediately took to social media to speculate the 34-year-old would make her first appearance during the family episode.

"taylor will be on the new heights special guest episode on Friday," one fan stated on X, formerly Twitter.

Another wrote, "KELCE FAMILY EPISODE OF NEW HEIGHTS THIS FRIDAY, WITH KYLIE!!!! WILL TAYLOR BE THERE???"

A third wrote, "Any swifties that follow me and also listen to the new heights podcast I need to know if I’m the only person who’s delulu in thinking [Swift’s publicist] tree [Paine] will let Taylor be on the podcast?"

"TAYLOR SWIFT ON NEW HEIGHTS FRIDAY (manifesting)," a fourth wrote.

"PLEASE SAY TAYLOR IS ONE OF THE GUESTS ON NEW HEIGHTS ON FRIDAY," another wrote.

Travis Kelce and the pop star have been dating since summer, and she spent Christmas Day watching him play with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders.

After the Chiefs lost the game, the couple left the stadium holding hands.

On Christmas Day, Donna Kelce, Travis’ mom, was in Philadelphia for Jason’s game with the Eagles against the New York Giants. Swift was joined at the Chiefs' game by her parents and brother and Travis’ dad.

It was the eighth Chiefs game the singer attended to support Kelce.

