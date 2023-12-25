Taylor Swift shares Christmas with Travis Kelce as she attends Chiefs game in Kansas City

Taylor Swift's holiday plans have been revealed.

Boyfriend Travis Kelce was scheduled to play a Christmas home game with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, and Swift was photographed arriving to see him play.

In photos, the mega pop star can be seen arriving at the stadium in a golf cart. She wore black patterned tights, a black-and-white short plaid skirt, and a black jacket with white accents.

She also wore her signature red lipstick, and photos from the audience show her wearing a red Chiefs sweatshirt and a Santa hat with Kelce's jersey number, 87, on the brim.

Swift is joined at the game by her parents, Scott and Andrea. Fans speculated that the man in the Santa outfit seated next to her in the golf cart is her brother, Austin, based on the blonde woman accompanying them that appears to be his girlfriend.

NFL shared a video of the "Cruel Summer" singer entering the stadium with her family, including the man in the Santa costume, who rung a bell and wore sunglasses while walking by her side.

Later, she was seen cheering animatedly for the Chiefs' top tight end Kelce, seemingly screaming, "Travis, oh my God!" while clapping in a video shared by fans. At another point, she cheered for him by picking up a bell and ringing it, as did the other people sharing the box with her.

It is the eighth Chiefs game Swift has attended since she began dating Kelce. The couple first sparked dating rumors in September after she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the tight end play. In a recent interview with TIME, Swift disclosed the timeline of their relationship, admitting they were already dating when she showed up to support him.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," Swift explained. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she said of photographers at the games. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once." Swift added "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p---ing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

Kelce's team could still play the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, but if they did manage to make it that far, it may be one game that Swift has to miss. February is when she's scheduled to start performing again, bringing her massively successful Eras tour to Japan beginning on Feb. 7.

She has three shows in Tokyo, the last on Feb. 10, then a short break before picking up again in Australia on Feb. 16.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.