Kansas City Chiefs

Tony Romo describes Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce's 'wife' again

Chiefs lost to the Raiders 20-14

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Tony Romo made at least one bad call during Monday afternoon’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, and it was a mistake he made earlier in the season as well.

The entire NFL and pop culture world knows the relationship status of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift. However, it did not stop the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback from jumping the gun again when it came to their relationship.

Tony Romo on the left

Tony Romo, left, mentioned Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce's "wife" again. (Getty Images)

Kelce caught a screen pass in the second quarter and rumbled for an impressive first down. The CBS cameras panned to Swift in the suite who was cheering on her boyfriend.

"Wow! You saw the juice. He caught that, he took off. Looking like a young Kelce … And his wife loves it, I mean girlfriend," Romo said.

His co-broadcaster Jim Nantz replied, "You’ve been down that road before."

Indeed, he has.

Earlier this month, as the Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills, Romo slipped up and called Swift Kelce’s wife.

A photo of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift looks on during a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"… As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience …" Romo said on the broadcast and quickly apologized for making the mistake.

TAYLOR SWIFT CONSOLES BRITTANY MAHOMES AS CHIEFS FALL TO RAIDERS

"Not yet," Nantz responded. "You don’t know something we don’t know, do you?"

Swift was with Kelce for the Christmas Day game days after Kelce said he planned a "fun" holiday week with the "Speak Now" singer.

Travis Kelce looks on

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The couple has dominated headlines across the entertainment and sports world since she started to appear at games earlier this season. However, wedding bells do not appear to be ringing quite yet.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.