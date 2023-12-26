Tony Romo describes Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce's 'wife' again

Tony Romo made at least one bad call during Monday afternoon’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, and it was a mistake he made earlier in the season as well.

The entire NFL and pop culture world knows the relationship status of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift. However, it did not stop the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback from jumping the gun again when it came to their relationship.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kelce caught a screen pass in the second quarter and rumbled for an impressive first down. The CBS cameras panned to Swift in the suite who was cheering on her boyfriend.

"Wow! You saw the juice. He caught that, he took off. Looking like a young Kelce … And his wife loves it, I mean girlfriend," Romo said.

FROM OUTKICK: PANTHERS’ ADAM THIELEN THINKS REFS DESERVE LUMP OF COAL FOR FAVORING PACKERS

His co-broadcaster Jim Nantz replied, "You’ve been down that road before."

Indeed, he has.

Earlier this month, as the Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills, Romo slipped up and called Swift Kelce’s wife.

"… As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience …" Romo said on the broadcast and quickly apologized for making the mistake.

TAYLOR SWIFT CONSOLES BRITTANY MAHOMES AS CHIEFS FALL TO RAIDERS

"Not yet," Nantz responded. "You don’t know something we don’t know, do you?"

Swift was with Kelce for the Christmas Day game days after Kelce said he planned a "fun" holiday week with the "Speak Now" singer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple has dominated headlines across the entertainment and sports world since she started to appear at games earlier this season. However, wedding bells do not appear to be ringing quite yet.