Taylor Swift fans slam Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, she responds to ‘backlash’

Everyone seems to have an opinion on the budding relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The fierce Swift fanbase – often referred to as Swifites – has predominately supported the musician's courtship with the Kansas City Chief's tight end. Some have even gone the extra yard (albeit out of bounds) to tell Kelce's ex-girlfriend that there's a new queen in town, writing nasty comments on her social media.

Kayla Nicole, a journalist who dated Kelce on and off for five years, seemingly addressed the hate she's been receiving in a video shared to Instagram. She started by saying, "It's also been really important for me to use my platform not to create division, but to elevate and unite women. Black women, specifically. So I prepared a letter, and would like to share it with you today."

TAYLOR SWIFT'S ROMANCE WITH TRAVIS KELCE STIRS DRAMA WITH EX-GIRLFRIEND, INNER CIRCLE

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Dear Black girl," Nicole, 31, began. "They may call you a traitor for falling in love. You'll hope the ones closest will protect you. But you will quickly find out that people don't protect what they don't value. They'll say you're too much. Too provocative. Too boisterous. Too outspoken. And in the same breath, tell you, that you're not enough. Not successful enough. Not wholesome enough. Maybe not even intelligent enough. They'll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your blackness, you should have known better. They'll even try to tie your value to your net worth," she continued.

In Nicole's prior Instagram post to the video, fans of Swift hurled insults, writing things like "Sorry, sis. You can’t compete with a legend like T-Swift. You’ll be taking the L every time," and "Taylor Swift would never post anything like this. Why would any man wife this? Ok, nice to look at but you really want this as a wife? Posting like this for all the world to see? I say no thanks."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

"But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere," Nicole told the camera. "Your value is deep within your heart; the way you love, the way you give. Your value is in your resilience. Your willingness to forgive. The way you protect what means most to you, even if it hurts you along the way. And the way you stand up for what means most to you, even though they may not ever do the same."

Nicole could have been referencing additional media attention she has received for unfollowing Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, after Swift was seen getting chummy with the quarterback's wife out in New York City and again at MetLife Stadium.

"Waaaaaa.... Poor little baby has to unfollow someone because they're jealous. How the f--- old are you?" another individual wrote in Nicole's comment section, referencing the social media shakeup.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The two women had been close friends, with Nicole even attending Mahomes' bachelorette party.

"Even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries, you do not have to engage," Nicole read. "You do not have to respond, because there is power in your silence. And you can use that same power to silence the noise and the self-doubt. Silence the voices within that want you to give in to this demoralizing and antiquated narrative. Tap into that power, because I know girl, the rage of the world is loud. But Black girl, your God is louder. And your tribe is stronger. Your blood runs deeper and is filled with strength. And when you finally find the strength to speak your truth, it is your voice that will help heal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Even though sometimes I too ask, ‘Why me?', I'm reminded that this isn't just about me," Nicole pointed out. "This isn't just my story. A singular experience. My truth, trauma and vulnerability is a relatable part of the human experience. I know I'm not alone, and I want to make sure that you know you aren't either. On days where I feel most inadequate, I have to remind myself that I am, have been, and will always be more than enough."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

Representatives for Nicole and Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.