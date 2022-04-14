Kayla Nicole, NFL star Travis Kelce's girlfriend, rips Cam Newton over comments on women

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kayla Nicole, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, ripped into NFL quarterback Cam Newton Tuesday over the former Carolina Panthers player’s comments about women.

She wondered about the "obsession" with a woman being able to cook.

"This man said that you need to be able to cook and know when to be quiet. Because that's what his momma did. Like, boy! Go date your momma then," she said in a video on Instagram, according to TMZ Sports.

Kayla Nicole then expanded on her comments on Twitter.

"The obsession with women being able to cook is truly comical. Cause it’s like if your palate is so superior date a Michelin star chef then bozo," she wrote. "Pretty sure the average woman is capable of making edible food. How do you think she’s survived thus far?

"It’s really not a matter of can she cook — it’s more like does she want to cook for your hungry hippo a--."

Newton appeared on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast Sunday. The veteran quarterback was asked about his upbringing at the beginning of the show, and he started to talk about his family and how he was raised by the "perfect example of what a man was" in his father.

"My parents had been together for 36, 37 years now, and it’s a beautiful thing. I grew up in a three-parent household — my mom, my father and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b----. A woman," Newton said, adding that to him a "bad b----" was a person who "looked the part" but didn’t "act the part."

"And it’s a lot of women who are bad b----es and I say ‘b----es’ in a way not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem as a ‘boss chick.’ A woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of like ‘I’m a boss b----, I’m a this, I’m a that,’ no baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead."

Newton said he didn’t want to sit behind the mic and criticize women but wanted the "men to start being men."

"That sucka s--- should not be rewarded," he added. "When a person carries himself, social media wise, and it’s a fraud in real life. Every person who got money, every person who’s rich isn’t a real one, and I think that kinda gets misconstrued in this society now because a lot of people have money, but they’re not genuine people."

His remarks irked NFL fans on social media.

Newton is an unrestricted free agent. He rejoined the Carolina Panthers in the middle of the 2021 season after a few injuries left the team’s quarterback situation in peril.