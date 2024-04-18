Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift fans go ballistic after new album reportedly leaks online

The Tortured Poets Department, Swift's eleventh studio album, will be released on April 19

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift fans quizzed as they enter MetLife Stadium Video

Taylor Swift fans quizzed as they enter MetLife Stadium

Taylor Swift fans talked to OutKick before Sunday's game between the Chiefs and Jets.

Hell hath no fury like a Swiftie scorned.

Hours before Taylor Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is set to be released, reports of a leak circulated online.

Fans of the 14-time Grammy Award winner went ballistic online, voicing their disdain for anyone who actively chose to listen to the leaked music, whether legitimate or not.

Taylor Swift looks up in a black and red costume from her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fans were irate to learn that her album The Tortured Poets Department reportedly leaked days before its release. (Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

"Definitely NOT listening to the leaks," one user wrote to X. "Disappointed in anyone who would purposely take away from an artist who works so hard, and plans things for her fans to make it special. As someone experiencing this for the first time, and I know A LOT of other newbies…why try and ruin this for them too??" They added a GIF of an amped-up Travis Kelce (Swift's boyfriend) to emphasize their disgust.

"If you listened to the leaks you’re not a real swiftie and don’t respect taylor," another person suggested. "F-- you if you're spreading or listening to leaks and an even bigger F--- YOU if you claim to be a swiftie while doing so," a fan page for Swifts' Eras Tour commented.

Taylor Swift in a multi colored sparkly body suit strums the guitar on stage at the Eras Tour

The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift's eleventh studio album, is set for release on April 19. (Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

"Love all the fans who clog up this hashtag #TTPDleak," another wrote.

One more fan shared a photo of Swift writing, "God please take all her pain & give it to everyone who has listened to & spread the leaks," while another wrote, "hope taylor knows her real fans would not listen to or spread leaks and that we love her."

A representative for both Swift and her label, Universal Music Group, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Her album is scheduled to be released on April 19.

Reports have circulated that X has blocked certain phrases like ‘Taylor Swift Leak’ and other aligned language from its search bar in an effort to combat the leaks. Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative at X for further clarification. 

Taylor Swift looks over her shoulder in an orange two piece sparkly set on the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fans condemned those who chose to listen to leaks online of her forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. (Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

This isn't the first time Swift's music has leaked. 

In 2014, Swift's album "1989" was shared on the Internet two days prior to its release date. In an interview with NPR, Swift lauded her fans for tactfully trying to bury the leaks on social media.

Picture of Taylor Swift's 1989 Secret Session with iHeartRadio

Taylor Swift's fifth studio album, 1989, leaked days before it was supposed to be released. (Kevin Mazur/TAS/Getty Images for TAS)

"Two days before the album came out, it leaked online, and it was the first time I've ever had an album leak without it trending on Twitter — because my fans protected it. Anytime they'd see an illegal post of it, they'd comment, 'Why are you doing this? Why don't you respect the value of art? Don't do this. We don't believe in this. This is illegal. This isn't fair. This isn't right.' And it was wild seeing that happen."

Swift fans have been known to fearlessly defend the singer-song-writer whenever controversy surrounding her has stirred. In January, after the New York Times ran an opinion piece that questioned her sexuality, the publication quickly learned what it meant to have bad blood with a devoted fan base, by being bashed on social media. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

