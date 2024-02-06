Why Taylor Swift fans believe new album will call out her ex: 'I love you, it's ruining my life'

Taylor Swift teased her new album "The Tortured Poets Department" by releasing the track list — and fans have speculated some songs may be about Swift's most recent ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

In a surprising move, Swift revealed the titles for the songs in an Instagram post Monday, just days after announcing the upcoming music.

For her last album "Midnights," the pop star slowly revealed each track on the album.

"The Tortured Poets Department" features tracks such as "Down Bad," "But Daddy I Love Him," "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can" and "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys."

The latest cover of the album also showcased the phrase, "I love you, it's ruining my life."

TAYLOR SWIFT'S TRAVIS KELCE ROMANCE VERY DIFFERENT FROM RELATIONSHIP WITH INDIE ACTOR JOE ALWYN

Fans are speculating the new album will be about her break up from Alwyn, with titles like "So Long, London."

The indie actor, who is from London, previously inspired her song "London Boy" from her "Lover" album. "So Long, London" is also track five. The spot is typically reserved for Swift's most vulnerable and personal song of the album.

Some of Swift's previous track five songs include "Dear John," "You're On You're Own, Kid" and "tolerate it."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fans also think the album title is a nod to her breakup with Alwyn. In 2022, the actor revealed he's part of a group chat with actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott titled "The Tortured Man Club."

Alwyn and Swift's breakup became public knowledge in April, right after Swift kicked off "The Eras Tour," but few details were shared.

"They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during ‘Reputation,’" a source told People magazine at the time. "Then, the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Swift will release "The Tortured Poets Department" on April 19.

The singer-songwriter announced the news after being awarded the Grammy for best pop vocal album for "Midnights" at the 2024 Grammys.

"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number," she told the audience. "I don't know if I've ever told you that." She explained that she wanted to celebrate by "telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the past two years."

Later in the evening, Swift also made history by winning her fourth album of the year award, also for "Midnights."

"I love it so much. It makes me so happy," Swift said while accepting the Grammy. "All I want to do is keep doing this. Mindblown. Thank you so much."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP