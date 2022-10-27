Taylor Swift cuts controversial 'fat' scene from new 'Anti-Hero' music video amid criticism

Taylor Swift has axed a controversial scene from her new music video for her song "Anti-Hero," after the pop star received criticism.

The now-removed clip originally featured the singer-songwriter stepping on a scale that showed the word "fat" rather than a numerical weight.

"I stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror," Swift sang while looking down at the scale, before the camera panned to her looking at a second version of herself shaking her head no.

While the video still shows her getting on the scale, the word "fat" — and the scale itself — have been removed.

The scene-scrubbing comes after health professionals and critics called it out as being "fatphobic."

"Taylor Swift’s music video, where she looks down at the scale where it says ‘fat,’ is a s---ty way to describe her body image struggles. Fat people don’t need to have it reiterated yet again that it’s everyone’s worst nightmare to look like us," Shira Rosenbluth, a social worker with a specialization in eating disorder treatment, wrote on Twitter.

Rosenbluth continued, "Having an eating disorder doesn’t excuse fatphobia. It’s not hard to say, ‘I’m struggling with my body image today’ instead of I’m a fat, disgusting pig."

Another Twitter user agreed, writing, "I saw someone say that she could’ve put ‘not thin enough’ and I think that would’ve been more in line with what she was trying to get across anyways on top of not being offensive."

Still, some Swift fans came to her rescue, disagreeing with the criticism.

"If she feels/felt fat, she is sharing her story. When I am above the weight I want (often), I feel fat. Someone saying, ‘you’re not fat’ doesn’t make me feel not fat. I don’t get why someone feeling fat (no matter how unhealthy the thought) is wrong?" a fan wrote on the social media platform.