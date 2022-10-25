Taylor Swift reveals why she loves to write about shame, self-loathing: ‘Suck the poison out of a snake bite’

Taylor Swift’s newest album "Midnights" has already broken records since its release last Friday, and now the singer-songwriter is opening up about why she likes to write about "shame" and "self-loathing."

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" the "Lavender Haze" singer shared her writing process, and revealed how she successfully turns her pain into popular hit songs.

"I don't think that art and suffering have to be holding hands. I think you can write songs about pain or grief … suffering … loss … hard things that you go through in life. Shame, you know, love to write about that one,' Swift said.

"Self-loathing. I could go on. But I think … with time and with the more albums I put out, making albums … making things … writing things feels like a way to sort of suck the poison out of a snakebite."

As fans can hear on the 32-year-old singer's highly anticipated 10th studio album, Swift unraveled her life journey and experiences into catchy tracks.

The "Love Story" singer continued to get candid about how she enjoys collaborating with friends on music, noting that while the "Midnights" album is "dark," she had "a blast" creating it compared to her other projects.

"I love to make things with my friends. I love to work with my friends I think that the experience of making something is just as important as how proud you are of it in the end, and I think it really informs how proud I am of something," Swift told Fallon.

Meanwhile, Swift took fans on a magical journey through her latest music video "Bejeweled."



During her interview, she pointed out how this single was dedicated to the fans and that there are several "Easter eggs and lots of little cameos."

"Bejeweled" is a "twist on a Cinderella story" as the song features her longtime friends the HAIM sisters, portraying the stepsisters, and Oscar winner Laura Dern as her evil stepmother in the music video.

Swift told Fallon she got in touch with Dern and pitched her a one-page script, adding that the actress would get to call her a "tired, tacky, wench." Dern replied quickly, telling Taylor, "I'm down."

The "Bad Blood" singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself dressed like Cinderella ahead of the music video's release.

The caption read: "Midnight, what a storied and fabled hour… On this sparkling evening I’ll be releasing my twist on a fairytale we all know. The one about the girl and her stepsisters and the clock striking 12…"

"This video is wild, whimsical and created SPECIFICALLY for you, my beloved fans who have paved this shimmering path. Look out for some dazzling cameos! Join us later for a very Bejeweled premiere," Swift concluded.

Fans can look out for more of Swift’s upcoming music videos for her album "Midnights," as the "Shake it Off" singer shared a post on her Instagram revealing a teaser trailer.