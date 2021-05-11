Tawny Kitaen revealed she was writing a book about her life before tragic death at 59

Tawny Kitaen was working hard before she passed away.

The 1980s music video star died at the age of 59 last week, her daughters confirmed on Instagram.

No cause of death was given, but her autopsy is expected to be completed sometime this week.

During an appearance on "Behind the Velvet Rope" before her death, Kitaen revealed that she was working on writing an autobiography.

"I’m in the middle of writing a book right now because if I don’t write my life story, somebody else is going to, and they’re going to do it off of sound clips that aren’t true and aren’t real about me," said the star. "So, it’s really, really important that I get my book out."

"Even if I only sell two copies," she added.

It seems that the book will contain juicy details about her life, because she promised host David Yontef that she’d return to the show after the book’s publication with "a lot more secrets" that can be discussed

It’s currently unclear when or if her book will be published.

She did spill a few secrets during her chat on the show, including that she was "completely sober" during her stint on "Celebrity Rehab" and that she dated Harvey Weinstein.

"There was a guy who was chasing after me, really wanted to date me and was very persistent," she recalled. "I dated him for a little while, nothing ever happened, he was a complete gentleman, went out to dinner every night, he would drop me off at my house, I got pneumonia."

Kitaen said that she was treated at Cedar Sinai for a week for the illness and that "this guy" she was dating would go to the restaurant Wolfgang Pucks and deliver escargot to the sickly star.

"It was Harvey Weinstein," she revealed.

She later added that she was "completely blown away and disgusted" when she learned about the accusations about Harvey and was left "scared" despite him never putting her in such a position.

Kitaen’s daughters, Wynter and Raine, confirmed their mother's death on Kitaen's Instagram account.

"We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday," their statement said.

Kitaen appeared in a number of music videos for the rock group Whitesnake including "Here I Go Again" and the heavy metal band RATT.

She also starred in the 1984 film "Bachelor Party" starring Tom Hanks and as Jerry Seinfeld's girlfriend in a 1991 episode of "Seinfeld."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report