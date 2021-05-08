Tawny Kitaen, '80s music video vixen, dead at 59

Tawny Kitaen, known for her roles in a number of '80s music videos, has died. She was 59 years old.

The Orange County coroner’s office said she died at her home in Newport Beach on Friday. The cause of death was not immediately released.

Her daughters, Wynter and Raine, confirmed their mother's death on Kitaen's Instagram account.

"We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday," their statement said.

Kitaen appeared in a number of music videos for the rock group Whitesnake including "Here I Go Again" and the heavy metal band RATT.

She also starred in the 1984 film "Bachelor Party" starring Tom Hanks and as Jerry Seinfeld's girlfriend in a 1991 episode of "Seinfeld."

Other TV credits included a stint as co-host of "America's Funniest People" and on the reality shows "The Surreal Life" and "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew," in which she revealed her struggle with substance abuse.

Kitaen married Whitesnake ead singer David Coverdale in 1989 but the union was short-lived. She then married baseball star Chuck Finley and they have two daughters.

Coverdale tweeted a tribute to Kitaen on Saturday. "Just woke up to some very sad, unexpected news… Waiting on confirmation… but, if it is true, my sincere condolences to her children, her family, friends & fans," he said.

