Tarek El Moussa says he 'got a second chance at life' with Heather Rae Young: 'I’m not gonna waste it'

Tarek El Moussa is feeling grateful.

To celebrate his 39th birthday on Friday, the HGTV star shared a picture on Instagram of himself and his fiancée, Heather Rae Young, enjoying themselves while spending time with his kiddos, Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 5.

In the pic, all four members of the happy family wear large smiles.

"What can I say," began El Moussa in the caption. "It’s my 39th birthday, my kids are happy and healthy, and I’m in love with @heatherraeyoung."

He added: "I got a second chance at life. I’m not gonna waste it. Love you all."

El Moussa was previously married to his "Flip or Flop" co-star Christina Anstead, with whom he shares his children with. They were married from 2009-2018.

Anstead, 37, is now married to Ant Anstead, with whom, she shares a son, Hudson, nearly 1.

In a post from Sunday, El Moussa revealed what he and the "Selling Sunset" star, 32, have been up to.

"The birthday weekend has been quite exciting so far!! @heatherraeyoung surprised me Friday by taking me to spend the night at a beautiful hotel in Laguna Beach," he shared. "We ate great food, went to the spa and sat on the balcony watching waves crash for hours on end."

Next, the star said, Young surprised him with a trip to a shooting range with this "best friends" before they all enjoyed dinner together.

"Today is the final day!! We are boating in Newport Beach and we plan on anchoring at Emerald Bay in Laguna Beach," he said. "People have been asking how my birthday is. Here is my answer. In my 39 years of life, it’s my best birthday."

He gushed: "I’m happier and healthier than I’ve ever been, my kids are thriving, and @heatherraeyoung makes me feel special every day:). @heatherraeyoung thank you for making me feel so special. I’m kinda starting to like being spoiled."

El Moussa proposed to Young in July while celebrating their one-year anniversary. They met in July 2019 through a mutual friend.