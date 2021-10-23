Expand / Collapse search
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young spotted all loved up at rehearsal dinner ahead of much-anticipated wedding

El Moussa and Young got engaged in July of 2020.

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young were spotted spending time with friends and family ahead of their much-anticipated wedding.

El Moussa, 40, and Young, 34, celebrated their love with a wine tasting in Santa Barbara on Thursday, according to paparazzi photos. 

Young wore a bright red dress with her hair in a classic half-up-half-down ponytail. 

Moussa kept it simple with a black shirt and pants. He accessorized with a black leather jacket.

The couple got engaged in July 2020.

Young confirmed earlier this week on Instagram that the couple is getting married this. The "Selling Sunset" star shared photos from the event on Instagram.

"Extra happy hour," she captioned photos, before adding champagne emojis. "I can’t believe I get to marry this man this weekend."

Moussa and Young also had an extravagant rehearsal dinner Friday night. The reality TV star stunned in a short white dress.

"Ready to say ‘I do’ [heart emoji] Which is crazy," Moussa captioned photos from the night. "If you had asked me four years ago I would’ve told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn’t even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day. My life is so much better with you in it… now let’s do this thing!!"

El Moussa and Young were supposed to tie the knot earlier this year, but pushed the wedding back.

Young and Moussa announced their engagement in July 2020. The "Flip or Flop" star proposed to Young with an eight-carat, colorless, emerald-cut diamond ring.

"The diamond is perfect all the way around, just like Heather," El Moussa previously told People magazine. "I also picked this ring because eight is a lucky number."

