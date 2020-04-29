Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young move in together during coronavirus pandemic: 'It's been chaos'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are taking the next step in their relationship.

The "Flip or Flop" star, 38, and his girlfriend of nine months, 32, decided to move into a Newport Beach, Calif., home together during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been chaos,” El Moussa told People magazine.

'FLIP OR FLOP' STAR TAREK EL MOUSSA CONFIRMS HE'S DATING 'SELLING SUNSET' STAR HEATHER RAE YOUNG

Young added: “It's been an interesting time, but we're making it work.”

According to the outlet, the couple -- who had been looking for a home together before the outbreak -- recently fell in love with a house, so El Moussa sold his Costa Mesa place.

However, the house needed some work so they backed out of the deal and then found a modern beach home to rent. El Moussa detailed how the movers took all the necessary precautions and all wore masks and gloves.

The Costa Mesa home was the first house he moved into after splitting from ex-wife Christina Anstead, whom he has two kids with, son Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9.

'FLIP OR FLOP' STARS CHRISTINA ANSTEAD, TAREK EL MOUSSA GET HONEST ABOUT WORKING TOGETHER POST-DIVORCE

El Moussa admitted the home held a lot of memories but it was time to move on.

“This is our in-between house until we build or find the perfect house,” El Moussa explained. “But I mean, this is a super killer house. It's nicer than the house we were living in -- it's right by the water and kind of looks like a hotel.”

Young said they "made a lot of memories [there] in such a short amount of time.”

TAREK EL MOUSSA TALKS HIS TWO NEW HGTV SERIES AND CO-PARENTING: 'WE'RE DIFFERENT PEOPLE WITH DIFFERENT LIVES'

El Moussa added that the "Selling Sunset" star is focusing on making sure his kids feel at home in the beach house. “The biggest thing in the move is obviously making the kids feel comfortable, so Heather's been going above and beyond to make sure that happens."

“We're making the bedrooms very special for the kids and that's Heather's big goal right now," he added.

Young loves spending time with them and wants their relationship to grow. “We wanted them to feel involved. Especially Taylor, now that she's turning 10 soon, we wanted it to be a big girl room for her," she said.

The pair started dating last summer. El Moussa previously told Fox News that he asked her out "a while back" but she had a boyfriend at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When he ran into her again, she was single and accepted his second invitation. "It's early in the relationship and we're having a blast," he said. "She's just amazing and adorable and I'm just enjoying every second."