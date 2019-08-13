Heather Rae Young says she turned down Tarek El Moussa when he first asked her out: ‘He respected that’

Heather Rae Young revealed that she initially turned down a date with “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa, but now feels like she's ready for a future with him.

The real estate mogul previously confirmed rumors that he and the “Selling Sunset” star were dating.

"It’s official!!!! After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!" El Moussa captioned a series of pictures of the pair.

After revealing that the relationship has progressed to the point where she met his kids, Young got candid in an interview with Radar Online about the way the duo got their start as a couple.

“He had asked me out and I said no at the time, and he respected that,” she revealed. “I was in a past relationship.”

Fortunately, she said they reconnected “through mutual friends” on the fourth of July and, “the rest is history.”

In July, a source told Fox News that the pair had "recently started hanging out." At the time, El Moussa and the former Playboy Playmate were caught smooching by the paparazzi but the insider told us it wasn't anything "serious" -- yet.

"I just went through some pretty traumatic things in my life and honestly I was very happy being comfortable on my own and I didn't realize what I was missing until I found what I was missing," El Moussa, 37, told Entertainment Tonight of Young, 31. "She just makes me feel really good and happy. I was sad for a very long time; I was alone for a very long time, and I feel like she's really brought me back to life, which is very, very fun to say."

The star shares daughters Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with ex-wife Christina Anstead.

“He’s such a fun dad, he’s an amazing father. I’m really impressed by everything he does and how he balances his personal life and also his work life,” Young said of meeting the family. “His family was amazing, it was a really great time.”

She concluded: “I do well with parents so, it was a little nerve-wracking, but he was there to support me and made me feel very comfortable. I also had my dog with me and that helped me break the ice, but they were all so amazing. I couldn’t have asked for a better night.”