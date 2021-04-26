Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young celebrate engagement with 'intimate' party

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young celebrated their love with an "intimate" engagement party.

On Saturday evening, the couple gathered with family and close friends at the restaurant, Louie's by the Bay, in Newport Beach, Calif., where the pair first met in July 2019.

"@Heatherraeyoung and I wanted tonight to be intimate- surrounded by our family and close friends," El Moussa, 39, shared on his Instagram Story.

The "Flip or Flop" star's two kids — daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 — were in attendance. He shares them ex-wife, Christina Haack.

"Love of my life," El Moussa captioned an Instagram video of himself kissing Young, 33. "Last night was perfect. You could say I’m ready to #flipherlastname." He wore a classic black tux by Canali while she donned a white lace jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi.

Meanwhile, the "Selling Sunset" star captioned her own video, "The most special night with the most special man... I can’t stop smiling."

The HGTV star previously spoke to Fox News about what makes his second marriage feel different.

"I'm in a different place in my life," El Moussa said. "I'm older. I have money. I'm not shut down in my mind. I'm wiser. I have more experience. It's completely different."

And while the couple isn't sure if they'll have cameras at the wedding, El Moussa did tease that he hopes to be featured on "Selling Sunset."

"There's a very good chance," he hinted. "I would be thrilled to go film with Heather on television. I think that would be such a fun experience for us. And, you know, we've filmed 'Flipping 101' together and we had so much fun. So if this does work out, we're really excited for it."

El Moussa and Young got engaged in July 2020 after one year of dating. They plan to marry sometime in summer 2021.

"No, no exes at the wedding," El Moussa told Entertainment Tonight in October. "Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better."