Tarek El Moussa shares stunning throwback pic with fiancee Heather Rae Young: 'Good things are coming'

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are sharing positive vibes for 2021.

The engaged couple, who is set to tie the knot in a ceremony sometime later this year, revealed they hunkered down with family in La Quinta, Calif., for their New Year's Eve celebration.

In an Instagram post wishing his followers a Happy New Year, El Moussa, 39, shared throwback black-and-white photos of himself and Young embracing. Young, 33, is wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress, giving a sneak peek at her bra.

"Happy New Years everyone!!! We made it through 2020," El Moussa captioned the pics. "The family is all together and we are staying at our home in beautiful La Quinta California."

El Moussa noted that if 2020 was "a normal New Years," he'd be dressed to the nines with his fiancee.

"I can't wait for 2021! Good things are coming and I can't wait to get back to normal. I hope you all have the best time tonight," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the former Playboy model took to her own social media accounts to share that her favorite memory from last year was saying "yes" to El Moussa when he proposed in July at the beach. The "Selling Sunset" star called El Moussa her "soulmate."

El Moussa was previously married to his "Flip or Flop" co-star Christina Anstead, who in September announced her second divorce from Ant Anstead.

During the final week of 2020, Christina revealed she was going "dark" ahead of 2021 to "be present." She broke her rule, however, to share her exciting news that she's welcomed a new pup to her family.