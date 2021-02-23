Heather Rae Young talks deleting Tarek El Moussa tattoo picture: 'I don’t like negativity on my page'

Heather Rae Young is not tolerating any negativity when it comes to her new tattoo.

In early February, the "Selling Sunset" star was excited to show off her new ink online but quickly deleted the photo after promptly receiving backlash. Now, Young is opening up about her decision to delete the picture.

"It was completely taken out of context, and the whole meaning of it was blown way out of proportion," Young, 33, told Us Weekly on Tuesday. "And so, obviously you saw, I took it down. We woke up the next morning, and it was, like, so much negativity surrounded by something that was meant for my fiancé and meant with so much love."

The tattoo features the words "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" in black cursive ink on her backside. The tattoo was meant as a special Valentine’s Day gift to her fiance, "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa, 39.

In deleting the photograph, Young noted that it only "stirred up more controversy" and fostered "negativity" on her page.

"We took it down, which then stirred up more controversy," she continued. "But, you know, I don’t like negativity. I don’t like negativity on my page. I don’t like to read negativity. It really upsets me. And so, I’d rather just take it down and move on from that."

Young then spoke about the story behind the very specific phrase she got inked on her hip.

"It’s something cute we do around the house," she said. "It’s like, you know, Daddy’s the boss and Heather’s the boss. And so, he’ll say something and I’m like, ‘Yes, sir.’ And then I’m like, ‘Yes, sir, Mr. El Moussa.’ And he’ll say, ‘Yes, ma’am, Ms. El Moussa.’"

"I know that they say names are the kiss of death for tattoos, but it’s [going to be] my last name too, right?" she continued.

Earlier this month, fiancé El Moussa responded to a mortified Instagram user who asked, "Do you love the tattoo?" — to which he responded, "Yes, so much."