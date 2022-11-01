Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall to come together for final project, 'Flip or Flop: The Final Flip'

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are set to come together for one last project together, "Flip or Flop: The Final Flip," before officially going their separate ways after their split.

In their final special together, El Moussa and Hall are set to take on one of their most difficult projects to date, a duplex in Sunset Beach. Along with the footage of the construction and remodeling, there will also be interview footage of El Moussa and Hall discussing the wildest moments they experienced in the 10 seasons filming "Flip or Flop" and what they learned about flipping houses in that time, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The couple filmed their popular HGTV show for 10 seasons from April 2013 to March 2022, even continuing to film after filing for divorce in 2017. In the show, the former couple would buy homes, often without even having seen it, only to go in and completely remodel it in the hopes of selling it to a worthy buyer.

They have since gone on to do remarry and have their own shows on the network, but will return one more time to give fans a chance to give the show a proper goodbye.

In the new show, HGTV announced the former couple purchase "a costly property near the beach with plans to convert it from a duplex to a single-family home. The pair will contend with layout issues, permit delays, mounting costs and the uncertainties of working with a new contractor to create a gorgeous property with a coastal contemporary design and views of the water."

Meanwhile, both El Moussa and Hall's solo projects outside of "Flip or Flop" will return to Discovery + with new seasons in 2023. El Moussa is set to return to his show, "Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa," and Hall is set to return to her show, "Christina on the Coast."

They will also be appearing in new show's, "Christina in the Country," and "The Flipping El Moussas," which El Moussa will star in with his new wife, "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae El Moussa.

Tarek and Heather Rae were first seen getting to know each other in 2019, after meeting for the first time at a 4th of July party, confirming their relationship a month later in August. A year after they were first spotted together, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram in July 2020, officially tying the knot in October 2021.

Heather Rae announced on Instagram in July 2022 she was expecting her first child with Tarek, later announcing the couple are expecting a baby boy.

"Flipping El Moussas" will act as both a show about flipping houses, and a reality show about the day-to-day lives of Tarek and Heather.

"We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives," Tarek and Heather Rae said in a statement. "As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before, and we can’t wait to share it all."

"Flip or Flop: The Final Flip" is set to premiere on HGTV on Dec. 1 and will be available to stream on Discovery + the following day.