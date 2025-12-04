Tara Reid fires back after police find no evidence of her being drugged at hotel bar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One week after Tara Reid claimed she was drugged at a hotel bar, police confirmed that there is no sufficient evidence of anyone tampering with the actress's drink. However, despite the investigation's findings, the 50-year-old actress is certain "something happened" to her that resulted in the "scariest" experience.

A spokesperson for the Rosemont Public Safety Department in Chicago told Fox News Digital that they have reviewed surveillance footage as well as conducted multiple interviews, and have yet to find sufficient evidence supporting Reid's claims.

"The investigation into the November 23 Tara Reid incident is still active and open. After receiving the report alleging her drink being tampered with, Rosemont detectives reviewed surveillance from the hotel which includes video at the hotel bar. In addition, multiple interviews have been conducted," the spokesperson said.

"While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink. We can confirm that a bartender covered her drink when she left the bar, which is standard practice for bartenders to do."

Despite police findings, Reid fired back and said the "horrifying experience" has been affecting her mental health.

"Bottom line is no one ends up in the hospital incapacitated for over 8 hours after a drink," she said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Last thing I remember is having one drink and waking up in the hospital the next day without remembering anything. That was the scariest feeling I have ever felt. I felt so helpless."

She added, "This has been a horrifying experience for me that is severely affecting my mental health. I cannot sleep over this. It’s a very scary feeling not knowing what happened to me. I believe I was drugged. Something happened to me."

According to video footage taken last week, Reid — who was in Chicago for Comic Con — appeared disoriented as several people helped her into a wheelchair. Slurring her words and visibly confused, she was seen clinging onto a hotel guest before being seated.

In another clip, the "American Pie" alum was seen being taken out of the hotel on a stretcher by paramedics, with onlookers shouting words of support.

At the time, a source told Fox News Digital that Reid had gone down to the hotel bar to enjoy a drink and a cigarette. After going outside to have a smoke, she returned to the bar and noticed her glass of wine had a napkin on top of it. The source said Reid thought that was strange as she did not recall placing a napkin there.

She took two sips of wine and, before she knew it, she woke up in the hospital, the source said. Reid's agent picked her up from the hospital and the pair flew back to Los Angeles .

"She is very worried about people leaving their drinks unsupervised, and she is traumatized by the incident," the source said.

Reid filed a police report and said she was "willing to prosecute."

According to a police report filed with the Rosemont Police Department on Nov. 25 and obtained by Fox News Digital, Reid said there were "a bunch of people in the lobby that were supposedly YouTubers."

"[Most] had their phones out and the whole thing felt suspicious but I didn't know what was going on," she said.

Reid recalled ordering a glass of white wine before a "very successful influencer and YouTuber" named Sean P. came up and introduced himself.

Reid said the two went outside to have a cigarette and later, exchanged phone numbers.

When she returned to the bar, "there was a napkin over my drink," Reid alleged.

"Then the last thing I remember was drinking that drink and seeing a couple sitting next to us. The next thing I remember was waking up in the hospital around 8 hours or more later not knowing where I was or anything that happened. I completely blacked out with no recollection of anything," she told police.

According to the report, the influencer that she met allegedly "texted me the videos of me the next day," which she took as an extortion attempt.

Reid told police that he allegedly told her he "could stop the videos [from] going out."

"I am willing to prosecute," her statement to police concluded.