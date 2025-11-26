Tara Reid is willing to prosecute after allegedly being drugged at hotel bar: police report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tara Reid is "willing to prosecute" after she was allegedly drugged at a hotel bar.

According to a police report filed with the Rosemont Police Department on Tuesday, the 50-year-old actress claimed she "completely blacked out" after a stranger allegedly "tampered" with her drink at the DoubleTree Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois.

In the report, obtained by Fox News Digital, Reid said there were "a bunch of people in the lobby that were supposedly YouTubers."

"[Most] had their phones out and the whole thing felt suspicious but I didn't know what was going on," she said.

Reid recalled ordering a glass of white wine before a "very successful influencer and YouTuber" named Sean P. came up and introduced himself.

Reid said the two went outside to have a cigarette and later, exchanged phone numbers.

When she returned to the bar, "there was a napkin over my drink," Reid alleged.

"Then the last thing I remember was drinking that drink and seeing a couple sitting next to us. The next thing I remember was waking up in the hospital around 8 hours or more later not knowing where I was or anything that happened. I completely blacked out with no recollection of anything," she told police.

Authorities arrived at the scene at approximately 12:39 a.m., the report states.

According to the report, the influencer that she met allegedly "texted me the videos of me the next day," which she took as an extortion attempt.

Reid told police that he allegedly told her he "could stop the videos [from] going out."

"I am willing to prosecute," her statement to police concluded.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Rosemont Public Safety Department said it is committed to the investigation.

"The Rosemont Public Safety Department understands the severity of the allegations being reported and are committed to investigating this incident fully. At this point, we are in communication with the hotel to gather as much video surveillance as possible. As this incident has just been reported and is still open, no further information is available at this time."

According to video footage obtained by TMZ, Reid — who was in Chicago for Comic Con — appeared disoriented as several people helped her into a wheelchair. Slurring her words and visibly confused, she was seen clinging onto a hotel guest before being seated.

In another clip, the "American Pie" alum was seen being taken out of the hotel on a stretcher by paramedics, with onlookers shouting words of support.

A source told Fox News Digital that Reid had gone down to the hotel bar to enjoy a drink and a cigarette. After going outside to have a smoke, she returned to the bar and noticed her glass of wine had a napkin on top of it. The source said Reid thought that was strange as she did not recall placing a napkin there.

She took two sips of wine and, before she knew it, she woke up in the hospital, the source said. Reid's agent picked her up from the hospital and the pair flew back to Los Angeles .

"She is very worried about people leaving their drinks unsupervised and she is traumatized by the incident," the source said.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this post.