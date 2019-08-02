Tana Mongeau says wedding to Jake Paul was just for 'fun and for content'

In sickness and In-stagram?

Tana Mongeau admitted her wedding to fellow influencer Jake Paul was just "for fun and for content."

Mongeau, 21, and Paul, 22, walked down the aisle in front of fans and media -- who were invited to attend the nuptials -- at a staged ceremony in Las Vegas last month.

Mongeau confirmed in the latest episode of her MTV YouTube show "Tana Turns 21" that their wedding was merely a publicity stunt.

"Don’t get me wrong I think a wedding is a very serious thing but at the same time I don’t think Jake and I take things very seriously. I have a lot of love for him but it’s still something fun and light-hearted that we’re obviously doing for fun and for content," the YouTuber said.

In the video, the seemingly fake couple discuss whether the marriage would be legal or not.

"This wedding is 100 percent legal on paper, right?" Mongeau asked an uncomfortable-looking Paul, who answered, "I don’t know if we can talk about that though because we should make it seem like it is." Per Page Six, the pair did not file a marriage license.

Mongeau then admits in a camera confessional that she feels more committed to the prank than Paul.

"We've just kind of been playing it up for the f—king people because at the end of the day we are Internet trolls," she said. "It's up to us how real it is."

Mongeau, who previously dated Bella Thorne, also discussed planning Paul's proposal which took place at her 21st birthday party in Las Vegas.

"When it comes to mine and Jake’s brand if it wasn’t on my 21st birthday in Las Vegas drunk, would that be right? No," she shared.

Later, the sham couple discussed how they would present the engagement period to the public and debated if they should move in together.

He responded, “I don’t know if we can talk about that though because we should make it seem like it is.”

The influencer, who changed her name to Tana Paul on social media, later seemed to backtrack on the statements she made on the MTV show.

The influencer, who changed her name to Tana Paul on social media, later seemed to backtrack on the statements she made on the MTV show.

She tweeted: "The 'for fun and content' sound bite was from a very long sentence lmao and was a little salty to see it pulled out of context … I understand though that MTV has their own creative & that these episodes are airing very late, especially in timing with the wedding. I’m not trippin."

She also said she does have actual feelings for Paul. "I know that things have moved so fast, are unconventional, and confusing but i love jake. I truly do, in the weirdest f—king way," she tweeted.

Even Paul's own brother, Logan Paul, questioned the pair's marriage. He also previously staged a fake wedding of sorts with YouTube star Erika Costello in 2017.