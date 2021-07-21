Sylvester Stallone jokes he wishes daughters 'would stop growing so tall'

Sylvester Stallone has strong genes.

The 75-year-old "Rocky" actor is father to five children: Sage, who died of heart disease at 36 in 2012, Seargeoh, about 42, Sophia, 24, Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19.

He shares his three daughters with former model Jennifer Flavin. The trio was selected to serve as Golden Globe ambassadors in 2017.

On Wednesday, the proud father took to Instagram to share a photo of himself standing with his daughters.

"I am a very very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy," Stallone wrote in the picture's caption. "Now I wish they would stop growing so tall! Lol."

For the photo, the actor kept his outfit simple, wearing a plain blue t-shirt and jeans while his daughters dressed it up a bit for the occasion.

Sistine, a model and actress, wore a silky green dress with a thin golden belt, Scarlet wore a black dress with light-colored decor and Sophia donned a leather-like cocktail dress with a matching black jacket.

Each of the three daughters completed their outfits with jewelry and stood about as tall as their action star father.

Many fans took to the comments to express their admiration over the family, several of whom deemed the quartet "perfect."

"Beautiful and gorgeous," said a follower.

"Such a beautiful family," wrote another.

Added a third: "You have a beautiful family that has an amazing future."

"You can be sooo proud of your wonderful family," yet another gushed. "I love you all so much."

All three daughters appeared on their father's Instagram earlier this month as well alongside both of their parents.

"And my wonderful family is the best birthday present I could ever receive!!!" Stallone captioned the pic, which was posted on July 6, the day he turned 75.