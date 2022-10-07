Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin enjoy a date in NYC as divorce is reportedly dismissed

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin stepped out for a date night in New York City Thursday, looking very much in love as reports swirled the pair's divorce has been officially dismissed.

The "Rocky" actor and the former model appeared to be in good spirits, smiling and holding hands after recently rekindling their romance.

The two were spotted leaving The Polo Lounge in New York City Thursday looking happier than ever, a couple of weeks after it was announced the couple had decided to reconcile.

A Florida judge signed an order last week temporarily suspending the divorce proceedings, giving the couple time to reach a resolution on their own terms.

SYLVESTER STALLONE AND JENNIFER FLAVIN RECONCILE POST DIVORCE FILING: EXPERTS DISCUSS STARS' CHANGE OF HEART

On Friday, the pair officially filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to Page Six. Another insider told the outlet the two "are together and very happy."

A rep for Stallone did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Upon news of their reconciliation two weeks ago, Sherene De Palma, partner of New York-based firm Hannon De Palma , exclusively told Fox News Digital their decision to call off the divorce can be based on a number of different factors.

"People change their minds about getting divorced for all sorts of reasons," De Palma said. "Some of the most common reasons I have seen over the last 20-plus years of representing high net worth individuals and public figures include preserving the couple’s image and not wanting to look bad to the public, colleagues, family members and friends."

The order temporarily suspending their divorce signed two weeks ago stated, in part, "The Parties agree that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable, and private manner out-of-court … each party is satisfied that all immediate issues have been addressed to his and her mutual satisfaction in a separately executed stipulation."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to a People magazine report, the fact that both Stallone and Flavin are family oriented played a role in the two of them coming together to figure out how to make things work. A different source claimed that while the couple still has some issues to work out, it would have been too difficult to divide the assets they gathered as a couple over 25 years of marriage.

Flavin initially filed for divorce in August 2022, accusing Stallone of "intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," meaning she thinks he mishandled their finances.

When news of the divorce broke, Stallone confirmed the split to Fox News Digital by saying, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Although Flavin was spotted after the filing without her ring, reconciliation rumors began swirling when Stallone posted a throwback photo of himself with his three daughters and his wife and a picture of him and Flavin walking hand-in-hand. He captioned the photo with a simple white heart emoji.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple have been married since 1997 and have three daughters: Scarlet, Sofia and Sistine.