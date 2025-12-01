Sydney Sweeney transforms into sexy dragon for Friendsgiving party celebration with friends

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney had a wild week.

On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram and shared photos of herself dressed as a sexy dragon from "Shrek" for her Friendsgiving celebration.

"friendsgiving week ❤️," Sweeney captioned the carousel of images.

In one photo, Sweeney was smiling in a corset-style costume, fitted with metallic scales and horns. She paired the look with black tights, black heels and a dragon tail.

She included images with some of her friends, who were also dressed as characters from the "Shrek" films. A sign that read, "Welcome to Far Far Away," was used as decoration in the home.

The "Euphoria" star also included other images with some friends wearing cat ears and singing karaoke. Sweeney wore a plaid shirt, a deep-plunging bodysuit and denim shorts.

She also shared shots from visiting Disney World, riding a bike, dancing on the front of a boat and competing in the "1st Annual Camp Cocomo Spelling Bee."

She wore glasses, a yellow sweater with a plaid tie and skirt as she included a short clip of herself saying she wanted to be a "doctor."

Sweeney's post came after she was photographed enjoying a pool day at her home with her boyfriend, Scooter Braun.

The 28-year-old actress was photographed enjoying time at her $13.5 million Florida Keys home , which she purchased in 2024. Sweeney and Braun lounged and played in the pool together. At one point, the 44-year-old record executive held Sweeney in the water as she smiled.

Sweeney confirmed in a May 2025 interview with The Times UK that she and fiancé Jonathan Davino had ended their engagement.

The outing comes months after Sweeney and Braun first crossed paths during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding celebrations in Venice in June 2025. A source told People there was "something going on already" between the two. Paparazzi later captured the pair strolling through the city.

This is one of several trips the couple has taken together in recent months. They spent Labor Day weekend at Lake Tahoe . Another insider told People that Sweeney was "intrigued" by Braun because "Scooter’s a charmer." The source added that he is "confident, but also sweet and very attentive."

By late September, their bond appeared strong enough that Braun attended Sweeney’s 28th birthday celebration in Los Angeles . The next night, he joined her and her family at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

