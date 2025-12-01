Expand / Collapse search
Sydney Sweeney transforms into sexy dragon for Friendsgiving party celebration with friends

'Euphoria' star wore corset-style costume with metallic scales and horns while friends dressed as 'Shrek' characters

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Sydney Sweeney had a wild week.

On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram and shared photos of herself dressed as a sexy dragon from "Shrek" for her Friendsgiving celebration.

"friendsgiving week ❤️," Sweeney captioned the carousel of images.

Sydeny Sweeney dressed as a dragon

Sydney Sweeney dressed as the dragon from "Shrek" for her Friendsgiving celebration. (Sydney Sweeney/Instagram)

In one photo, Sweeney was smiling in a corset-style costume, fitted with metallic scales and horns. She paired the look with black tights, black heels and a dragon tail.

SYDNEY SWEENEY STUNS IN WHITE SWIMSUIT DURING FLORIDA KEYS WEEKEND WITH SCOOTER BRAUN

She included images with some of her friends, who were also dressed as characters from the "Shrek" films. A sign that read, "Welcome to Far Far Away," was used as decoration in the home.

Sydney Sweeney at the Oscars

Sydney Sweeney at The 16th Governors Awards on Nov. 16. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The "Euphoria" star also included other images with some friends wearing cat ears and singing karaoke. Sweeney wore a plaid shirt, a deep-plunging bodysuit and denim shorts.

Sydney Sweeney with friends

Sydney Sweeney with some friends. (Sydney Sweeney/Instagram)

She also shared shots from visiting Disney World, riding a bike, dancing on the front of a boat and competing in the "1st Annual Camp Cocomo Spelling Bee."

She wore glasses, a yellow sweater with a plaid tie and skirt as she included a short clip of herself saying she wanted to be a "doctor."

Sweeney's post came after she was photographed enjoying a pool day at her home with her boyfriend, Scooter Braun.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were photographed walking through Bryant Park in New York City on November 4, 2025.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were seen in Bryant Park on Nov. 4 in New York City. (Aeon/Getty Images)

SYDNEY SWEENEY CUTS OFF AMERICAN EAGLE QUESTIONS AS SHE DEBUTS JAW-DROPPING MOVIE TRANSFORMATION

The 28-year-old actress was photographed enjoying time at her $13.5 million Florida Keys home, which she purchased in 2024. Sweeney and Braun lounged and played in the pool together. At one point, the 44-year-old record executive held Sweeney in the water as she smiled.

Sweeney confirmed in a May 2025 interview with The Times UK that she and fiancé Jonathan Davino had ended their engagement.

The outing comes months after Sweeney and Braun first crossed paths during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding celebrations in Venice in June 2025. A source told People there was "something going on already" between the two. Paparazzi later captured the pair strolling through the city.

Sydney Sweeney posing on the red carpet

Sydney Sweeney reportedly first met Braun in June. (Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

SYDNEY SWEENEY TURNS CONTROVERSY INTO CASH AS AMERICAN EAGLE SALES JUMP

This is one of several trips the couple has taken together in recent months. They spent Labor Day weekend at Lake Tahoe. Another insider told People that Sweeney was "intrigued" by Braun because "Scooter’s a charmer." The source added that he is "confident, but also sweet and very attentive."

By late September, their bond appeared strong enough that Braun attended Sweeney’s 28th birthday celebration in Los Angeles. The next night, he joined her and her family at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

