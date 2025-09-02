Sydney Sweeney 'casually' dating Scooter Braun after ending engagement: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have reportedly started "casually" dating.

On Tuesday, People reported that the 27-year-old actress and the 44-year-old record executive are "casually hooking up," citing an anonymous insider.

"Everything is casual," another source told the outlet. "She is living her life and working hard."

Insiders told TMZ that Sweeney and Braun have been on "multiple dates" but added that their relationship remains "casual."

"Sydney has just ended a relationship and she's doing what women in their 20s do — she's dating," one source said.

The outlet reported that the pair met in June when they both attended Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos' star-studded three-day wedding extravaganza in Venice, Italy. However, TMZ noted that it is unclear when the two began dating.

Representatives for Sweeney and Braun did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In May, Sweeney confirmed she had called off her engagement to longtime partner, film producer Jonathan Davino, 41.

The "Euphoria" star revealed that she was single and no longer planning a wedding during an interview with The Times of London, ending months of speculation that she and Davino had split.

"I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it," she said.

The former couple were first romantically linked in 2018 and became engaged in 2022. Sweeney and Davino worked together on the actress's hit 2023 movie "Anyone But You," which also starred Glen Powell.

Sweeney and Powell sparked dating rumors during the press tour for "Anyone But You," but both denied the speculation.

Braun was previously married to health activist Yael Cohen, whom he wed in 2014. The two, who share three children, separated in July 2021 and finalized their divorce in September 2022.

During a July appearance on Danielle Robay's "Question Everything" podcast, Braun, who has been engaged in a years-long bitter feud with Taylor Swift, addressed speculation that the singer's 2022 song "Vigilante S---" was about his divorce from Cohen.

"No, because I talk to Yael every day," he said. "My ex-wife is one of my best friends, so me and my ex-wife laugh about that stuff."

"We don't even call each other ex," Braun added. "That's like my partner, that's the mother of my children."

The retired music manager, who previously steered the careers of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, explained that Cohen is his "family for life."

"I have a tattoo on my finger that says 'same team' after my divorce because she and I are on the same team for life," Braun said. "That's what we say to each other. So no, I never thought that was about us. She never thought it was about us and everyone else kind of feeding into the fire. Great strategy move, but nah."