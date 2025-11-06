Kendall Jenner shares nude beach photos as Kardashian family gathers for her 30th birthday trip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kendall Jenner is embracing her 30s.

On Nov. 5, Jenner took to Instagram to share a carousel of images from her tropical birthday getaway attended by several members of her famous family as she celebrated turning 30.

The supermodel shared a series of images, including nude shots of herself. In one, she sits facing the ocean while sitting nude on the beach and looking toward the ocean.

In another image, the model held the book, "How to Carry Water: Selected Poems of Lucille Clifton," over her chest while lying topless in a hammock.

Jenner shared other images from her trip, highlighting the crystal blue water and showing off her shell-inspired birthday cake.

She also included a solo shot of herself in front of "Happy Birthday Kendall" balloons, along with a video of the 818 Tequila founder relaxing in a hammock as rain fell around her.

Sticking with the beach theme, Jenner posed topless with seashells covering her chest in another snapshot. She wore a green string bikini bottom with her arms stretched wide.

Jenner also shared a mirror selfie, covering her chest with one arm and wearing a towel low on her waist.

Jenner, the oldest daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, did not reveal the tropical location but captioned her post with a single coconut emoji.

In her post, Jenner included a shot with her sister, Kylie Jenner. Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner uploaded their own snapshots from the trip. Seemingly absent from the festivities was Kendall's brother, Rob Kardashian, and oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Jenner's famous friends tagged along. Justin and Hailey Bieber were in attendance, along with Justine Skye.

