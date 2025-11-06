Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Kendall Jenner shares nude beach photos as Kardashian family gathers for her 30th birthday trip

Supermodel celebrates turning 30 with tropical getaway attended by famous family members

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Kendall Jenner is embracing her 30s.

On Nov. 5, Jenner took to Instagram to share a carousel of images from her tropical birthday getaway attended by several members of her famous family as she celebrated turning 30.

The supermodel shared a series of images, including nude shots of herself. In one, she sits facing the ocean while sitting nude on the beach and looking toward the ocean.

In another image, the model held the book, "How to Carry Water: Selected Poems of Lucille Clifton," over her chest while lying topless in a hammock.

KENDALL JENNER WORE 25-YEAR-OLD GIVENCHY COUTURE GOWN TO MET GALA, FIRST HUMAN TO SLIP ON THE DRESS

Kendall Jenner pictured topless with a book

Kendall Jenner posed topless with a book covering her breasts to celebrate her 30th birthday. (Kendall Jenner/Instagram)

Jenner shared other images from her trip, highlighting the crystal blue water and showing off her shell-inspired birthday cake.

She also included a solo shot of herself in front of "Happy Birthday Kendall" balloons, along with a video of the 818 Tequila founder relaxing in a hammock as rain fell around her.

Kendall Jenner wearing a red gown at an event

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 30th birthday earlier this month. (Getty Images)

Sticking with the beach theme, Jenner posed topless with seashells covering her chest in another snapshot. She wore a green string bikini bottom with her arms stretched wide. 

Jenner also shared a mirror selfie, covering her chest with one arm and wearing a towel low on her waist.

Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner is a model and the founder of 818 Tequila. ( Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

Kendall Jenner wears a black bikini while looking at the ocean

Jenner shared other images of her trip, highlighting the crystal blue water and showing off her shell-inspired birthday cake. She also posed in her bikini while looking at the ocean. (Kendall Jenner/Instagram)

Jenner, the oldest daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, did not reveal the tropical location but captioned her post with a single coconut emoji.

In her post, Jenner included a shot with her sister, Kylie Jenner. Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner uploaded their own snapshots from the trip. Seemingly absent from the festivities was Kendall's brother, Rob Kardashian, and oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Kendall Jenner wears her bikini with pants while posing besides her birthday balloons

She also included a solo shot of herself in front of "Happy Birthday Kendall" balloons. (Kendall Jenner/Instagram)

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian pictured

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian in 2018. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian pictured on a boat

Kim and Khloé Kardashian attended Kendall's birthday trip. (Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

Jenner's famous friends tagged along. Justin and Hailey Bieber were in attendance, along with Justine Skye.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

