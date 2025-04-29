Sydney Sweeney cozies up to Blake Lively's co-star at Stagecoach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar were spotted together at Stagecoach over the weekend, sparking romantic speculation between the two.

Sweeney and Sklenar, who starred in Blake Lively's "It Ends With Us," recently finished filming "The Housemaid" together. The film adaption of the Freida McFadden book will also feature Amanda Seyfried and Michele Morrone.

A TikTok user posted a clip of Sweeney, 27, in the crowd at Stagecoach. The clip focused on the actress, who could be seen through a group of people. "My mom and I trying to nonchalantly get video of Sydney Sweeney," text on the video read.

Sklenar, 34, was briefly visible standing close behind Sweeney.

Many people in the comments immediately questioned the status between the two actors.

"glen and now Brandon?!? oh to be HER," one user commented.

"Did you just confirm her and Brandon are together?!?!" another added.

"Confirming I saw her and Brandon together twice," a TikTok user noted.

"Babes why is she with Brandon Sklenar????? I thought he had a gf?" someone acknowledged.

Representatives for both Sweeney and Sklenar did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

While the comments erupted with speculation of a romantic connection between Sweeney and Sklenar, the actor has recently been linked to Courtney Salviolo. The "1923" star and the personal trainer met on a dating app amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to People magazine.

Salviolo accompanied Sklenar to the "It Ends With Us" premiere in August, where the two posed alongside Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

For Sweeney, the actress ended her engagement to film producer Jonathan Davino in March.

Sweeney's relationship with Davino had been "rocky for a long time," People magazine reported. The "Euphoria" star is now focused on work.

"She's exactly where she wants to be," a source told the outlet. "Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects. What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it."

Sweeney is preparing for a new season of "Euphoria," the HBO show that launched her to a new level of fame, and for the role in the highly anticipated adaptation of "The Housemaid." She will also portray professional boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming, untitled biopic, and actress Kim Novak in "Scandalous!"

This isn't the first time Sweeney has run into romance rumors regarding her and a co-star. She's been battling rumors about her "Anything But You" co-star, Glen Powell, for years.

"There is nothing going on romantically between Glen and Sydney," a source told Us Weekly after the actress attended Powell's sister's wedding. "They are just friends. Sydney is close with the entire family.

