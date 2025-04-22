Sydney Sweeney, Brooke Burke rock swimsuits in sun-soaked snaps: PHOTOS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney introduced the world to her new pet dog, Sully Bear, in a carousel of photos posted to Instagram, featuring pics of her and the pup doing various activities together.

"So far in our two weeks together he’s become my set best friend, my bowling partner, my nap buddy, mutual water enthusiast, and travel companion," she wrote in the caption.

In the series of photos, Sweeney can be seen cuddling with her dog, even adding a few of the two of them taking a dip in the pool together. Sweeney could be seen holding Sully Bear while in a pink and white bikini, napping with him on the couch and balancing him on a paddleboard while wearing the same bikini.

Fans in the comments section were taken by how cute Sweeney's new best friend is, with one writing, "Dogs are sooooo much better than people, congratulations!!!" and another adding, "THE FLOPPY EARRRR SUCH A SWEET BABY."

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek shared snippets from her spring break vacation in an Instagram post featuring photos of her lounging on a boat, the sunsets over the ocean, the beautiful flowers she encountered and her relaxing in her loungewear.

Some of the shots show the 58-year-old actress wearing white linen pants with the strings from her bikini poking out, which she paired with a white jacket left unzipped to showcase not only her toned abs, but also her black and white bikini top.

In another photo, the "From Dusk Till Dawn" star can be seen wearing a pink two-piece bathing suit as she relaxes on the boat in the no-makeup selfie.

The comments section of the post was flooded with people writing, "The real SALMA HAYEK IN THE SUN," referencing a song by Marina, which features the lyric, "Salma Hayek in the sun, Louise and Thelma on the run."

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba celebrated Earth Day by posting a carousel of photos of herself in various places, including Stonehenge, hiking in the mountains and standing in a meadow, and also included quotes and paintings celebrating the beauty of the Earth.

"Celebrating #MotherEarth today, tomorrow and every single day. Grateful for this planet that holds us, feeds us and grounds us. You only have two homes - Earth + your body - so please take care of them," she wrote in the caption, later quoting Jane Goodall. "Happy Earth Day - may we celebrate, protect and respect her always."

One of the photos featured Alba standing alone on a beach while wearing a blue bikini, a sunhat and a shawl. In another photo, the actress is photographed from above while wearing a red bikini with flowers on it as she lounges in the water and soaks up the sun.

"You're amazing and so is Mother Earth," one fan wrote in the comments section. A second follower added, "So many epic days! Live it large Jessica!" while a third wrote, "Nothing like having the whole beach to yourself."

Michelle Monaghan

"Earth’s beauty, soul’s solace," Michelle Monaghan captioned an Instagram post, featuring photos of her in Thailand, as she paid tribute to the planet on Earth Day. Many of the pics showcased the natural beauty the world has to offer.

Along with photos of the beautiful scenery in Thailand, Monaghan also included shots of herself in her swimsuit. One photo features her floating in the middle of the ocean while wearing a bikini, while another shows her laughing as she sits on the edge of a boat in a dark red one-piece.

Monaghan spent six months in Thailand while filming the third season of "The White Lotus."

"I know thailand is beautiful, but it was so much more beautiful with you," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "you make the planet look good." A third fan chimed in with, "You are more beautiful than the sea."

Sofia Richie Grainge

Sofia Richie Grainge took to Instagram to share photos of how she celebrated her Easter weekend, captioning the post, "A little party a little wholesome! Happy Easter."

The carousel of photos includes pictures of Grainge spending time with her friends and her husband, Elliot Grainge, at Coachella, while others shared snippets of her Easter holiday at home with her daughter. She gave fans a peek at her family Easter baskets, as well as photos of herself and Elliot taking a dip in the pool with their daughter.

In one of the photos, Grainge can be seen posing in front of a large grass area, wearing blue shorts and a matching blue button-up shirt, which was left unbuttoned to reveal her black and white bikini top and toned abs.

"Mom and dad at Coachella love to see it," one follower wrote in the comments section, with another adding, "You are the icon of class and elegance!!!!! Literally obsessed with you!"

Brooke Burke

Brooke Burke was photographed on the beach in Malibu, California, while walking on the shore during sunset in a bright green bikini, which showed off her toned body.

The 53-year-old model and television personality has been very open about her workout routine and how she maintains her toned figure, telling Fox News Digital that weight training is a big part of her routine.

"What I found, I'm in my 50s, no one prepared us for menopause and said, ‘Learn how to weight train.’ The reason we need to weight train is for bone density. It's bone health, osteoporosis. It shifts your hormones. It kicks up your metabolism. It creates strength. It allows you to develop more coordination so we can do other things," she said.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa posted a series of photos on Instagram from her trip back to her home country of Albania, captioning the post, "Easter at home," with a bunny emoji.

In the carousel of photos, the "Don't Stop Now" singer can be seen wearing a blue and white checkered bikini under a revealing laced-up Martin Rose-designed shirt, showing off her toned abs. She also posed for photos in a tiny red bikini, as well as a black sports bra.

Her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner, was featured in many of the photos, which also featured them hanging out on the beautiful beaches in Albania. In one video, the two can be seen running off a platform and jumping into the ocean, and in another photo the two are holding hands as Lipa is dressed in a cheeky blue bikini.

"The world's most beautiful woman, literally," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "my forever girl crush." A third was excited to catch a glimpse of the singer's relationship with Turner, writing, "CALLUM TURNER MENTIONED."