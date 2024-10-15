Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Sydney Sweeney is unrecognizable as she channels famous athlete for upcoming role

The 'Euphoria' actress was spotted in Charlotte, North Carolina, filming her upcoming movie

Caroline Thayer
Published
It's hard to miss actress Sydney Sweeney with her enviable figure, bright blonde locks and killer smile.

But if you were in Charlotte, North Carolina, over the weekend, you could have walked right past her without even knowing.

New photos of the starlet looking unrecognizable were taken on the set of her upcoming movie, reportedly titled "Black Bear," on Sunday.

Sydney Sweeney in sweatpants walks on set with someone holding a black umbrella over her

Sydney Sweeney prepares to film a scene for her upcoming Christy Martin biopic in Charlotte, North Carolina. The actress is unrecognizable, wearing loosely fit clothing, a stark contrast to what she's usually photographed in. (Backgrid)

The "Euphoria" actress was accompanied by a woman who held an umbrella over the actress' shaggy brown locks (presumably a wig) wrapped with a blue bandanna. The actress wore a baggy sweatshirt and sweatpants, disguising her tiny frame.

Not much is known about the film where Sweeney plays real-life boxer Christy Martin. However, in May, Sweeney told Deadline that she was excited to "transform" her body to be well-equipped to portray the athlete.

Sydney Sweeney in a black and nude corset dress at the premiere of 'Madame Web'

Sydney Sweeney previously revealed that she did kickboxing as a teenager. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

"I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body," she shared. "Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself."

"Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse," she told the outlet. "I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional."

Sydney Sweeney in a plunging silver gown with sequined lining at the top and on the sleeves at the GLAAD Media Awards

Sydney Sweeney has said she's eager to "transform" her body for the role. (Steven Simione/WireImage/Getty Images)

This isn't the first movie where Sweeney has portrayed a real person. In the upcoming film "Eden," directed and produced by Ron Howard, Sweeney plays Margret Wittmer, who famously settled on Floreana Island.

In 2023, Sweeney played the titular role in "Reality" as Reality Winter, who is known for leaking American intelligence. In 2019, she played Dianne "Snake" Lane, a young member of the Manson family cult in the movie "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Glen Powell in a blue blazer smiles widely on the carpet with Sydney6 Sweeney in a beaded light blue/silver dress

The chemistry between Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in their film "Anyone But You" actually sparked affair rumors. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In an interview with Variety given earlier this year after the success of her film, "Anyone But You," (also starring Glen Powell), Sweeney said she loved pushing the boundaries as an actress. 

Speaking about her movie "Immaculate," which she not only starred in but also produced, Sweeney said, "I love finding places that I didn’t know I could unlock – pushing the boundaries and the limits of what people expect to see from me."

"I wish that I had a formulaic answer for how I did it. But whenever a director calls ‘action,’ it’s just like a switch. And I allow all of Sydney’s thoughts and feelings and emotions to disappear. And I am now whatever character I’m playing – I’m Cecilia at the moment. I don’t like to rehearse; I don’t plan what is going to happen. What you saw [in the film’s final moments] was the first take."

