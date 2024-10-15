Sydney Sweeney is unrecognizable as she channels famous athlete for upcoming role

It's hard to miss actress Sydney Sweeney with her enviable figure, bright blonde locks and killer smile.

But if you were in Charlotte, North Carolina, over the weekend, you could have walked right past her without even knowing.

New photos of the starlet looking unrecognizable were taken on the set of her upcoming movie, reportedly titled "Black Bear," on Sunday.

The "Euphoria" actress was accompanied by a woman who held an umbrella over the actress' shaggy brown locks (presumably a wig) wrapped with a blue bandanna. The actress wore a baggy sweatshirt and sweatpants, disguising her tiny frame.

Not much is known about the film where Sweeney plays real-life boxer Christy Martin. However, in May, Sweeney told Deadline that she was excited to "transform" her body to be well-equipped to portray the athlete.

"I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body," she shared. "Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself."

" Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse," she told the outlet. "I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional."

This isn't the first movie where Sweeney has portrayed a real person. In the upcoming film "Eden," directed and produced by Ron Howard, Sweeney plays Margret Wittmer, who famously settled on Floreana Island.

In 2023, Sweeney played the titular role in "Reality" as Reality Winter, who is known for leaking American intelligence. In 2019, she played Dianne "Snake" Lane, a young member of the Manson family cult in the movie "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood."

In an interview with Variety given earlier this year after the success of her film, "Anyone But You," (also starring Glen Powell), Sweeney said she loved pushing the boundaries as an actress.

Speaking about her movie "Immaculate," which she not only starred in but also produced, Sweeney said, "I love finding places that I didn’t know I could unlock – pushing the boundaries and the limits of what people expect to see from me."

"I wish that I had a formulaic answer for how I did it. But whenever a director calls ‘action,’ it’s just like a switch. And I allow all of Sydney’s thoughts and feelings and emotions to disappear. And I am now whatever character I’m playing – I’m Cecilia at the moment. I don’t like to rehearse; I don’t plan what is going to happen. What you saw [in the film’s final moments] was the first take."