Suzanne Somers sang love song to husband Alan Hamel at her own memorial

Suzanne Somers made sure her long-time love, husband Alan Hamel, knew how much he was adored even after she died.

During a pre-recorded message shared at one of her memorials, Somers sang a rendition of Leon Russell's 1970 classic, "A Song for You," according to People magazine.

The "Three's Company" actress died in October following a decades-long battle with breast cancer. She was 76.

"It took me two weeks to rehearse this song before I could sing it without crying," Somers said. "It reminds me of that beautiful quote, 'Music is what feelings sound like.' "

Hamel told People that the tune was particularly meaningful for the couple, and called it "our song."

"Suzanne sang it to me every night on stage in Las Vegas," Hamel added. "Whenever she sang it, Suzanne cried, I cried and so did every single person in the audience."

The "Step by Step" actress had two memorials – one in Palm Desert and another in her hometown of San Bruno, California. The desert memorial was themed "Tequila & Tributes."

Hamel told People at the time, "Suzanne loved cocktail parties and we threw her a great one at Stone Eagle Club in Palm Desert."

Somers married second husband, television host Alan Hamel, in 1977. She regularly discussed their loving relationship with each other.

In addition to son Bruce, they have three granddaughters: Camelia, Violet and Daisy.

Somers "passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th," her representative confirmed in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

She died from "breast cancer with metastasis to brain," according to a copy of her death certificate obtained by Fox News Digital. Other significant conditions which contributed to her death, but were not resulting in the underlying condition, included "hypertension, hydrocephalus," the document listed.

The "She's the Sheriff" actress was diagnosed with cancer twice before. She suffered skin cancer in her 30s and breast cancer in her 50s.

"I have been living with cancer for decades now, using the best of alternative and conventional medicine to keep it at bay. Every time that little f---er pops up, I continue to bat it back," she said.