Barry Manilow, Jenny McCarthy honor Suzanne Somers as Hollywood mourns loss of 'Three's Company' star

Barry Manilow, Fran Drescher, Jenny McCarthy and Melissa Joan Hart were some of the many A-list stars mourning the loss of Suzanne Somers following her death Sunday. She was 76.

"Suzanne and I were friends for decades. She was the sister I never had and my close confidant forever," Manilow wrote on social media. "We shared triumphs and heartaches. Her fame in so many fields overshadowed her real talent as one of our greatest comedic actors, a loving mother, an amazing homemaker, and one of the world’s best cooks.

"I will miss her dearly and hope that she is now out of pain and at peace."

The "Three's Company" actress "passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th," her representative confirmed to Fox News Digital. "She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years."

TV host Leeza Gibbons commented on Manilow's post, "You two were more than friends. That bond is a forever thing. This picture of you two is gorgeous. Yes, hopefully she is now resting in peace with no pain."

Gibbons posted her own tribute to the late actress, and wrote, "The world feels a little less bright without her. "My friend Suzanne Somers was the light for so many; a source of love, healing and growth. Always something new to do or learn. I think we live forever in the lives we touched and so, dear Suzanne, your spirit is eternal."

Jenny McCarthy wrote that she "lost a friend today" in a post shared on Instagram. "@suzannesomers was not only a dear friend but also was a true pioneer in business and in women’s health. She taught me so much and I will forever be grateful for her kindness, her mentoring and her sense of humor that touched so many of us. We will miss you."

Melissa Joan Hart shared, "Heaven has another funny angel to keep them entertained! Thanks for being a pioneer & all the laughs #SuzanneSomers Passing away from aggressive breast cancer, let's all remember to check ourselves regularly and schedule your mammogram if you're over 35! remind you lady tribe too."

Fran Drescher remembered her friend as a "sweet & talented" woman in a tribute shared on Instagram.

"The heaviness of this past week’s horrors just got worse with the loss of friend Suzanne Sommers. She was a sweet & talented woman, a wife and mother," Drescher wrote. "Survivor and thriver for more than 2 decades. But so sad to say she passed away today. Life is very hard, wherever we can bring joy, love, empathy and kindness as we move thru each day, do it! RIP dear Suzanne, you will long be remembered."

Nancy Sinatra wrote, "Oh, dear, this is terrible news. Suzanne was such a special person. May her final journey be an easy one. Bless her forever."

Caitlyn Jenner posted a throwback from more than 40 years ago with Somers while they were working together in Malibu.

Jenner wrote, "We lost a true American Icon today. @suzannesomers you will be missed It was always a pleasure and a riot working with you over the years! Here we are way back in the 70’s at Pepperdine with Howard! Rest in Peace."

Richard Kline, who played Larry Dallas on "Three's Company," told Fox News Digital, "Suzanne was a joy to work with. She totally owned and created the character of Chrissy. My condolences to Alan and her family."

"Bewitched" star Erin Murphy shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Funny and beautiful. Rest in Peace, Suzanne Somers. I had the pleasure of meeting her several times. Her scenes in American Graffiti inspired me to get a T-Bird."

Adam Corolla wrote, "Devastated to hear about the passing of Suzanne Somers. A true icon and overall amazing human being. You will be greatly missed, my friend."

Alana Stewart wrote, "I am so saddened to hear about the passing of Suzanne Somers. I’ve known Suzanne for years and she was such a bright light - beautiful, talented, honest, and a wonderful patriot. God bless her, and may she rest in peace. My prayers to Alan and her family."

Her rep confirmed with Fox News Digital on Sunday, "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.

"A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month."

Suzanne married her second husband, television host Alan Hamel, in 1977. She regularly discussed their loving relationship with each other.

In addition to her son Bruce, they have three granddaughters: Camelia, Violet and Daisy.