Suzanne Somers' coronavirus self-isolation tips involve sex and drinking

Suzanne Somers isn't shy about what activities she's been up to during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 73-year-old has been hosting a regular Facebook Live cocktail hour to stay connected to her fans and recently told Page Six's "We Hear" podcast that she's also been having sex "most days, and the position is not photographable.”

Apparently, Somers and her husband of over 40 years, Alan Hamel, can't get enough of each other.

SUZANNE SOMERS ON NUDE BIRTHDAY SNAP BACKLASH: 'IT WAS VERY HOT'

“I have a husband who I inject every Tuesday with testosterone and Wednesday’s a very good day. We have found a way. My girlfriends go, ‘You do not have sex twice a day.’ It’s no forced march," she explained.

"I’m in the mood. He’s in the mood. Sometimes it’s once a day. Sometimes later in the day, you’re in the mood again because what are you going to do during this pandemic?” Somers added.

In their downtime, the couple loves enjoying a libation, especially while they are bunkered down at home.

SUZANNE SOMERS SAYS BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS WAS HER 'WAKE-UP CALL’

“I honest to God think having a cocktail hour at five o’clock. We do our cocktail hour from five to six, whether we do it Facebook Live or not. And we do it right: We bring an ice bucket to the bar. And I put out a linen little thing and put the Baccarat glasses on the top of it and then put some salty things on the bar. Some cheese or some Kalamata olives or something. It relaxes us. It’s a time just for us," she revealed.

Somers previously told the Daily Mail she loves using “shots of PT-141,” or “a melanocortin-based peptide used to generate sexual arousal."

"Men have had Viagra, but this [is] actually a shot for both men and women that’s not a drug. It just stimulates that part of your brain that says, ‘Hey, I’m kind of in the mood.’ And so, isn’t that a wonderful thing. And it’s not a drug, so I love it," she said.

Somers and Hamel have been married since 1977 — and she insisted the sparks are still sizzling.

SUZANNE SOMERS, 73, SAYS SHE AND HUSBAND ALAN HAMEL MAKE LOVE TWICE A DAY

Back in 2017, Somers told Fox News her business-romance collaboration with Hamel continues to thrive decades later.

“I am madly in love,” she declared. “I still am. It’s bizarre to me that after 40 years of marriage and 50 years together that I still feel that way. But he turns me on, and I think I turn him on, and it’s always been like that. You know the way it is when you first start dating someone and this might be the one? That feeling has never gone away."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.