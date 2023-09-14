Susan Sarandon spills on first wedding, including pregnant mom's objections, brother's bridesmaid 'hookup'

Susan Sarandon’s wedding with her first and only husband, Chris Sarandon, still holds fond memories for both of them.

The former couple reunited on Chris’s podcast, "Cooking By Heart," and reminisced about their relationship.

Leading up to their wedding, Susan noted, her parents, Lenora Criscione Tomalin and Philip Leslie Tomalin, "loved Chris. But then suddenly something happened between my parents," and her mother began to object, Susan said.

Susan’s mother was pregnant at the time of the wedding, and the Oscar winner speculated, "I think she was embarrassed, she was 44.

SUSAN SARANDON RECALLS WORKING WITH BRAD PITT IN ‘THELMA & LOUISE’: ‘HE’S NOT JUST A REALLY GORGEOUS FACE’

"And she didn’t say that. She just said, ‘No, now you can’t get married. … If I say you can’t get married, you can’t get married.’"

Despite the objections, the couple wed in 1967, and Susan’s parents both attended, but she noted her mother was clearly still disapproving.

"She was in a black raincoat sitting at the back of the church for like ten minutes," the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" star recalled.

"And none of my siblings could come, except my brother that was right under me, who insisted upon coming," Susan added. "And, luckily, [he] hooked up with one of the bridesmaids, so it was a very successful trip."

WHY SUSAN SARANDON SIGNED ON TO PLAY BETTE DAVIS IN 'FEUD'

Susan is the oldest of nine children and noted her parents often struggled with raising so many kids.

"These two people had no parental anything to model ended up with this brood," she said. "Plus, my mom had a number of miscarriages, so she was just basically pregnant all the time."

She joked that her home life was so full of kids and slightly chaotic that she "ran away once when I was 10, and they never noticed."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Susan also shared her appreciation for her relationship with Chris, who she met while they attended Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

"When I met Chris, I thought, and correctly so, that he knew everything. Because he took me to black and white movies, introduced me to literature, basically saved my life actually with his kindness," she said, sounding choked up.

"Really, I credit you with my foundation, my survival. One of the reasons I’m here is just to publicly say that."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She added with a laugh, "Because you can imagine I wasn’t too stable coming out this environment," referring to her childhood.

The couple divorced in 1979. Susan never remarried but was in several long-term relationships over the years, including one with Franco Amurri, with whom she had daughter Eva Amurri, and later Tim Robbins, with whom she shares two sons, Jack Henry and Miles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chris married model Lisa Ann Cooper in 1980, and the couple had three children — Stephanie, Alexis and Michael, before divorcing in 1989. He later married Joanna Gleason in 1994, and the couple have been together ever since.