'Supernatural' star Jared Padalecki arrested for assault, public intoxication: report

"Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki was arrested for assault and public intoxication outside of a Texas bar.

According to TMZ, Padalecki got into a fight outside of a bar called Stereotype in Austin, Texas early Sunday morning. He's reportedly facing two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication for allegedly hitting a bartender and the manager.

In video obtained by the gossip outlet, the actor, 37, is seen putting a man into a headlock. Later, he is seen pulling out what appears to be money and per eye witness accounts, he allegedly flashed the cash at the cops before being arrested.

A rep for Padalecki did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

TMZ reports that the "Gilmore Girls" actor's bond is set at $15,000 and it remains unclear if he is still in police custody or not.

Padalecki shares three children with wife, Genevieve Cortese.