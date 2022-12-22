Supermodel Kate Moss's sister deletes Twitter after nepotism backlash and 'life isn't fair' tweet

Lottie Moss, the half-sister of Kate Moss, deleted her Twitter account after facing criticism for defending nepotism.

The 24-year-old model, whose birth name is Charlotte, shared her views on the growing trend of "nepo-babies," people who benefit from their famous families.

"I'm so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren't rich and famous or successful - obviously it's not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn't fair - if you put your mind to something you can accomplish," she tweeted Wednesday.

She double-downed with, "Anything! So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!"

Kate, 48, and Lottie share the same father, Peter Moss.

Lottie first found fame in American Vogue as one of Kate's bridesmaids from her 2011 wedding with Jamie Hince.

Three years later, Lottie signed with a modeling agency and was soon posing for Calvin Klein, the same brand Kate was known for making famous in the '90s.

Lottie then posed on her own first Vogue cover in 2016. Her celebrity rolodex is also thick, and she's been spotted with Bella Hadid, Gavin Rossdale's daughter Daisy Lowe and Jude Law's children — Iris and Rafferty Law.

During an interview on the "Private Parts" podcast with Jamie Laing one year ago, Lottie admitted she's struggled with having famous family.

"It's hard when your sister is Kate Moss," she said while detailing her eight years in the modeling industry. "I kind of always had everything handed to me, like jobs and everything through Kate.

"I never felt like I worked for anything. Even, like I had a clothing brand with PacSun … Even that I just kind of got it handed to me."

Lottie has since joined the OnlyFans adult subscription site, where she produces content alongside the likes of Carmen Electra, Denise Richards, Bella Thorne and Amber Rose.

Last week, she admitted to having a "crazy" year that started out with her being "in the worst place of my life and ended up in the best place Ive ever been mentally."

"I know it’s hard for people to understand but being In a toxic industry at a very young age really took its toll on me, being judged in the newspaper constantly and having my every move watched since I was 16 has been very difficult for my mental health," Lottie wrote on Instagram.

"I understand I have come from a very privileged position being the sister of someone very famous but believe it or not that person never really supported me, my parents were amazing but could not relate to what I was going through and did not know the full extent of what I was going through most of the time, I was pretty much on my own so I had to navigate this by myself and do the best I could which I feel I have."

"Fashion modelling was not for me and had its ups and downs but I do feel it allowed me to meet some amazing people and took me to some amazing places! I have never been very good and saying how I feel and I hope this isn’t coming off as ‘poor me’ just remember in this world everything is relative and to remember everyone has been through their own traumas and experiences that they chose to deal with in their own way so please be kind. I hope next year is my best yet and thank you for all the support."