Kate Moss models electric pink hair reminiscent of iconic '90s makeover for new Marc Jacobs campaign

Kate Moss has never been afraid of making a statement.

All eyes were on the British beauty as she debuted neon pink hair in the latest collection for Marc Jacobs' Resort 2022/2023 campaign.

The 48-year-old supermodel simply stunned in front of the camera as she posed for the series of snaps by photographer Harley Weir.

Moss wore a pair of sky-high, black leather Kiki boots with sheer knee-highs to match a black leather long-sleeve and a graphic monogram T-shirt in one shot.

She added a classic grey leather bucket bag to complete the bottomless ensemble.

In another image styled by Danielle Emerson, Kate sported a pair of oversize denim slacks with a distressed hem. The catwalk queen carried the "Lilas"-colored J Marc shoulder bag with a thick gold chain.

Moss rocked a double denim outfit with a towering pair of boots while sitting on a glass coffee table with a black leather bucket bag from the designer's collection.

Designer Marc Jacobs was equally impressed with the images, writing on Instagram, "I love these pictures of Kate ssooooooooo much."

Jacobs and Moss have worked together for more than two decades on various collections.

She returned to her coral-colored roots nearly 25 years after first revealing the vibrant color change while walking the Versace runway in 1998.

Photographer Juergen Teller captured Moss post-catwalk, and captioned her makeover snap, "Young Pink Kate."

Moss told ShowStudio in 2014 that her dramatic change only lasted "one week" and was a special request from Donatella Versace.

"[She told me], ‘You’ve got blonde hair, and I want you to change your hair color.’ So, I was like, ‘I’m not going to go red or something normal, but I’ll go pink,'" Moss recalled.

Moss had to dye her hair back to blonde for a Calvin Klein show days later.

"[He was like], ‘I don’t think so. You’re going to have to go back blonde or brunette,'" she said.