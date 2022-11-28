Christie Brinkley's daughter tries to be 'the most gracious,' doesn't want to be known as a 'nepotism baby'

Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, has followed in her modeling footsteps.

However, Sailor, 24, recently revealed that she was hesitant about making her debut in the modeling industry because she never wanted to be seen as a "nepotism baby."

Brinkley-Cook told People magazine that her mother explained "doors are opened" for her, but she had to put in the work to make a name for herself.

"I really did," she shared. "Every room that I walked into, I tried to be the most gracious. I tried to be the most kind. I really got to know everyone on set."

Brinkley passed advice on to her daughter, telling her to enjoy all aspects of modeling and reminded her that she is a piece of a "massive machine" that goes into photo shoots.

"I tried to really learn as much as I could from the producers, the makeup artists, the hair people, the photographers, the casting directors," Brinkley-Cook told the outlet. "Everyone that works in this industry is so smart and so talented. My mom reminded me that a model is just one part of it all."

Brinkley rose to stardom in the modeling industry after gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for three consecutive years in 1979, 1980 and 1981.

Since then, she has returned as a cover girl for the publication alongside her daughters: Sailor and Alexa Ray Joel, 36.

Brinkley told Long Island Woman for its August/September 2022 issue that the opportunity "came about suddenly."

"I wasn’t really sure if I wanted to do it," the 68-year-old admitted to the outlet of the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. "But I did really want my girls to have that experience so we said OK."

The shoot took place at their family home in Turks and Caicos. While Brinkley has led a successful career being in the spotlight, she still faced some insecurities posing once more in bikinis.

"The second you start thinking about being in ‘Sports Illustrated’ you start thinking about, ‘Oh, do we stack up?’" Brinkley explained. "Everybody gets a little insecure. It was kind of interesting for everybody to be together there and sort of address their insecurities and get it out there."

"My girls have both had different fears having grown up in front of the scrutiny of the press, so I think it was fraught with a little bit of anxiety," she continued. "But it was cathartic, I think. Everybody enjoyed the moment and having that experience together."

Christie shares her youngest child, Sailor, with architect Peter Cook. Her son, Jack Brinkley, she shares with real estate entrepreneur Richard Taubman.

The model shares her daughter, Alexa, with legendary musician Billy Joel.

