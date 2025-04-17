Christie Brinkley, 71, admits which cosmetic procedures she’s ‘dabbled with’

Christie Brinkley, 71, is embracing the idea of getting older.

The supermodel admitted that while she’s experimented with a few cosmetic procedures, she's not interested in the idea of trying to remove all signs of aging.

"I mainly do lasers," Brinkley told People in a new interview. "I don’t try to get rid of every wrinkle."

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY, 71, CHANNELS FORMER SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIM PERSONA IN RED BIKINI

"I’ve dabbled with fillers and I go to my doctor in the city," she pointed out. "I don’t want to look ‘done’ or anything."

Brinkley’s journey with beauty procedures took on a new dimension after she was diagnosed with skin cancer, a pivotal moment in her life.

She confessed that it was this diagnosis that motivated her to make some changes to her skincare routine and take a more proactive approach to her health.

"I just did Fraxel [a skin resurfacing treatment] because I had skin cancer and that helps get rid of pre-cancerous cells. It’s mainly about health for me now," she said.

Last March, Brinkley announced she had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY REVEALS SKIN CANCER DIAGNOSIS: 'STITCHED ME UP TO PERFECTION'

The supermodel shared that she had basal cell carcinoma removed from the side of her face.

"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior…"

While the "Uptown Girl" author has been in the spotlight for decades, Brinkley has never let age define her.

She reflected on the pressure she faced as a young model in the industry, especially when it came to the notion of aging.

"I was literally told you will be chewed up and spit out by 30," she recalled.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I stood at the top, thinking I’ve never felt better in my life. And that’s when I decided to kiss the numbers goodbye because I wasn’t going to let them define me."

Brinkley has never been a stranger to showing off her youthful look.

She recently channeled her inner Sports Illustrated Swim energy as she modeled a red bikini during a boat day.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

"Feeling Optimistic and Hope [you] are too!" Brinkley, whose memoir will be released April 29, captioned the post.

"Wishing everyone bright sun shiny days ahead!"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Brinkley rose to prominence as a model in the 1970s. She posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and landed three consecutive cover shoots in 1979, 1980 and 1981.

The model landed over 500 magazine covers worldwide throughout her illustrious career and was photographed in more than 30 countries.

Brinkley was first discovered at the age of 20 outside a phone booth in Paris. The model's most iconic photos were taken for Sports Illustrated.

In 2017, Brinkley returned to the cover of Sports Illustrated – this time with her two daughters, Sailor and Alexa.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.