Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley, 71, admits which cosmetic procedures she’s ‘dabbled with’

The Sports Illustrated model was diagnosed with skin cancer in March 2024

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Christie Brinkley, 71, is embracing the idea of getting older. 

The supermodel admitted that while she’s experimented with a few cosmetic procedures, she's not interested in the idea of trying to remove all signs of aging.

"I mainly do lasers," Brinkley told People in a new interview. "I don’t try to get rid of every wrinkle."

christie brinkley

Supermodel Christie Brinkley revealed which beauty procedures she’s "dabbled with" since she’s had skin cancer. (Christie Brinkley/Instagram; Getty Images)

"I’ve dabbled with fillers and I go to my doctor in the city," she pointed out. "I don’t want to look ‘done’ or anything."

Brinkley’s journey with beauty procedures took on a new dimension after she was diagnosed with skin cancer, a pivotal moment in her life. 

She confessed that it was this diagnosis that motivated her to make some changes to her skincare routine and take a more proactive approach to her health.

Christie Brinkley smiling

Brinkley admitted she doesn’t "get rid of every wrinkle" as model spilled on her secrets to staying youthful. (Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

"I just did Fraxel [a skin resurfacing treatment] because I had skin cancer and that helps get rid of pre-cancerous cells. It’s mainly about health for me now," she said.

Last March, Brinkley announced she had been diagnosed with skin cancer. 

The supermodel shared that she had basal cell carcinoma removed from the side of her face.

"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior…"

Christie Brinkley after having skin cancer removed

Christie Brinkley previously shared that she had basal cell carcinoma on the side of her face. (Christie Brinkley/Instagram)

While the "Uptown Girl" author has been in the spotlight for decades, Brinkley has never let age define her. 

She reflected on the pressure she faced as a young model in the industry, especially when it came to the notion of aging. 

"I was literally told you will be chewed up and spit out by 30," she recalled. 

Christie Brinkley then and now split

Christie Brinkley admitted in her new interview that she doesn't want to look "done." (Getty Images)

"I stood at the top, thinking I’ve never felt better in my life. And that’s when I decided to kiss the numbers goodbye because I wasn’t going to let them define me."

Brinkley has never been a stranger to showing off her youthful look. 

She recently channeled her inner Sports Illustrated Swim energy as she modeled a red bikini during a boat day.

"Feeling Optimistic and Hope [you] are too!" Brinkley, whose memoir will be released April 29, captioned the post.

"Wishing everyone bright sun shiny days ahead!"

Christie Brinkley posing in a swimsuit

Brinkley posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and landed three consecutive cover shoots in 1979, 1980 and 1981. (Stan Malinowski/Condé Nast via Getty Images)

Brinkley rose to prominence as a model in the 1970s. She posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and landed three consecutive cover shoots in 1979, 1980 and 1981.

The model landed over 500 magazine covers worldwide throughout her illustrious career and was photographed in more than 30 countries.

Christie Brinkley smiles

Model Christie Brinkley at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York in 1996. (Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Brinkley was first discovered at the age of 20 outside a phone booth in Paris. The model's most iconic photos were taken for Sports Illustrated.

In 2017, Brinkley returned to the cover of Sports Illustrated – this time with her two daughters, Sailor and Alexa.

