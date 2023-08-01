Supermodel Christy Turlington doesn't want plastic surgery: 'I love seeing a real face'

It has been a few years since supermodel Christy Turlington has graced the runways, but her advice on beauty as well as her admonishment of cosmetic surgery is still pertinent to the industry today.

A proponent for aging naturally, Turlington shared her own perception of what makes a woman a beauty icon.

"Women who have stayed away from augmentation of themselves—those are the women I really admire. I love seeing a real face. A face of someone who’s lived life," she told Marie Claire.

"I would say my beauty icons are people like Jane Birkin. They have the kind of faces I like to see, and we don’t get to see as many of those in the world anymore. Jane aged in her way. She was as beautiful at the end of her life as she was early on," she said of the late model, who passed away last month at 76.

"I will be one of those faces. I am one of those faces," Turlington, 54, emphasized.

One of several prominent supermodels of the 90s, including Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Linda Evangelista, Turlington has always preached that she will not be altering her face.

"For years these things didn't even exist: collagen, fat cells, the crazy stuff people do I cannot imagine," she previously told Town & Country.

"First of all, I have no time. Second of all, I don't think it looks good. Maybe I would think differently if I thought it looked good, and it didn't hurt, and it didn't send bad messages to young people. But I've never seen someone who I've been like, 'Oh, that's a good idea.' It looks freaky to me."

Turlington, who has always maintained that she is not afraid of aging, admits to wearing minimal makeup throughout the day and having a regimented skincare routine. With all that effortless beauty, Turlington takes active care of herself both mentally and physically.

"I've been a yoga practitioner for most of my life, so that's my go-to," she told Marie Claire. "I love to hike. I also run. I've always been a runner who doesn't use music or bring anything to listen to. I kind of like that disconnectedness. Sometimes I’ll do a Pilates class with a small group of friends, but I think because my life is pretty busy it’s nice to have some solitude."

"I don't meditate for long amounts of time every day, but I do incorporate a few minutes. That’s always a very easy, straightforward, centering activity. It's nice because once you have those tools, and you're familiar with them, you know how quickly they can bring you back to yourself and kind of get you back to a place that’s not so stressful. Reconnecting with breath can change my complete attitude about almost anything."