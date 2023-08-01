Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Modeling
Published

Supermodel Christy Turlington doesn't want plastic surgery: 'I love seeing a real face'

At 54, Turlington has long been against cosmetic enhancements

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 1 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

It has been a few years since supermodel Christy Turlington has graced the runways, but her advice on beauty as well as her admonishment of cosmetic surgery is still pertinent to the industry today.

A proponent for aging naturally, Turlington shared her own perception of what makes a woman a beauty icon.

"Women who have stayed away from augmentation of themselves—those are the women I really admire. I love seeing a real face. A face of someone who’s lived life," she told Marie Claire.

CHRISTY TURLINGTON SAYS MODELING INDUSTRY 'IS SURROUNDED BY PREDATORS'

Christy Turlington wears a sweater dress on the carpet and soft smiles in New York

Christy Turlington has long been a proponent for natural aging, admitting she wants to see a woman's "real face." (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for CARE)

"I would say my beauty icons are people like Jane Birkin. They have the kind of faces I like to see, and we don’t get to see as many of those in the world anymore. Jane aged in her way. She was as beautiful at the end of her life as she was early on," she said of the late model, who passed away last month at 76.

Jane Birkin models in a photo from the 1960s

Jane Birkin, known for inspiring the Hermès' Birkin bag, is a beauty icon of Christy Turlington's. (REPORTERS ASSOCIES/Gamma-Rapho)

90S ICONS CINDY CRAWFORD, CHRISTY TURLINGTON AND HELENA CHRISTENSEN REUNITED FOR HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

"I will be one of those faces. I am one of those faces," Turlington, 54, emphasized.

Christy Turlington in a white dress with pearls, Christy Turlington in a black dress with chains and a headpiece and Christy Turlington in a denim dress all on the ruwnay

Christy Turlington was one of the top models in the 90s. (Images Press/Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

One of several prominent supermodels of the 90s, including Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Linda Evangelista, Turlington has always preached that she will not be altering her face.

"For years these things didn't even exist: collagen, fat cells, the crazy stuff people do I cannot imagine," she previously told Town & Country. 

Cindy Crawford in a tan coat soft smiles with Christy Turlington in a black coat at a Chanel fashion show in Paris

Cindy Crawford, left, and Christy Turlington are two of the most recognizable supermodels of any generation. (Rindoff Petroff/Castel/Getty Images)

"First of all, I have no time. Second of all, I don't think it looks good. Maybe I would think differently if I thought it looked good, and it didn't hurt, and it didn't send bad messages to young people. But I've never seen someone who I've been like, 'Oh, that's a good idea.' It looks freaky to me."

Turlington, who has always maintained that she is not afraid of aging, admits to wearing minimal makeup throughout the day and having a regimented skincare routine. With all that effortless beauty, Turlington takes active care of herself both mentally and physically.

Claud Schiffer in white and teased hair and Christy Turlington in white and slightly less teased hair sandwhich Karl Lagerfeld for a photo in Paris

From left to right, Claudia Schiffer, Karl Lagerfeld and Christy Turlington in Paris in 1993. (PAT/ARNAL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I've been a yoga practitioner for most of my life, so that's my go-to," she told Marie Claire. "I love to hike. I also run. I've always been a runner who doesn't use music or bring anything to listen to. I kind of like that disconnectedness. Sometimes I’ll do a Pilates class with a small group of friends, but I think because my life is pretty busy it’s nice to have some solitude."

"I don't meditate for long amounts of time every day, but I do incorporate a few minutes. That’s always a very easy, straightforward, centering activity. It's nice because once you have those tools, and you're familiar with them, you know how quickly they can bring you back to yourself and kind of get you back to a place that’s not so stressful. Reconnecting with breath can change my complete attitude about almost anything."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending