Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio unveils her toned abs in neon-green bikini during beach outing

Alessandra Ambrosio knows a thing or two about making temperatures soar.

On Sunday, the supermodel hit the beach near her Santa Monica, Calif., home and enjoyed breaking a sweat with some volleyball

For the occasion, the Victoria’s Secret icon rocked a skimpy neon-green bikini with a daring center cutout that accentuated her ripped abs and lean, runway-ready legs. The 40-year-old completed the look with a sky-hued tie-dye baseball cap, tousled beach tresses and mirror sunglasses.

Back in 2020, the Brazilian beauty spoke to Fox News about how anyone can kick off their fitness goals at home as gyms were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's OK to lack motivation during this time – we are all feeling it – but it is important to make some time for ourselves and working out is a great way to center yourself and stay fit," she said at the time.

According to Ambrosio, one of her go-to workouts is yoga.

"I love to do yoga as it centers me and also at the same time keeps me in shape," she explained. "Since there is a lot to do around the house sometimes I don't have much time to work out, in which case I try to do some stretching and hold a plank for five to 10 minutes."

The model admitted that while she’s committed to eating clean on most days, she’s made a few exceptions.

"I have always eaten healthy and that has not changed during the quarantine. I try to eat fresh, organic fruits and vegetables, but since I had multiple birthdays during this time there is an occasional piece of cake incorporated in my diet," she said.

Plus, the model said that as long as you are staying active, "there is no reason to not treat yourself with a dessert here and there."

And while Ambrosio appears to be balancing it all, the mother of two can also relate to all of the other busy parents out there.

"I've been helping my kids with homeschooling, taking care of the house and working on my Gal Floripa collection so there is not much free time left!"

