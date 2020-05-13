Alessandra Ambrosio shares secrets to staying in tip-top shape in quarantine: 'It's OK to lack motivation!'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio's flawless figure is a testament to putting in hard work in the gym. But with the coronavirus pandemic forcing facilities to close, the brunette beauty knows it's difficult to find motivation. In an exclusive interview with Fox News, she shares some tips on mastering fitness while being stuck at home.

The 39-year-old Brazilian supermodel is currently self-isolating at her Los Angeles, Calif., home with her boyfriend, Nicolo Oddi, daughter, Anja, 11, and, son, Noah, 8. While she understands the frustrations of not being able to hit the gym for a workout, Ambrosio says there's still plenty you can do at home without losing sight of your fitness goals.

"My heart goes out to the local gym owners and workers who have had to shut their doors or been out of work during COVID-19. They're still doing their part to keep all of us fit and healthy virtually and that has really inspired me," the bombshell told Fox News this week.

ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO WEARS RHINESTONE BRA, FRINGE SKIRT AT BRAZIL CARNAVAL

"It's OK to lack motivation during this time – we are all feeling it – but it is important to make some time for ourselves and working out is a great way to center yourself and stay fit."

One of Ambrosio's go-to workouts is yoga.

"I love to do yoga as it centers me and also at the same time keeps me in shape," she explained. "Since there is a lot to do around the house sometimes I don't have much time to work out, in which case I try to do some stretching and hold a plank for five to 10 minutes."

ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO STUNS AT CANNES FILM FESTIVAL IN RED DRESS WITH THIGH-HIGH SLIT

She's also found inspiration in online workouts, which are as easy to find as signing onto Instagram. The fashion model recently teamed up with Michelob ULTRA and trainer Shawn Booth for their MOVEMENT Live workout series on the social media platform to support local gyms and studios.

"It's a super fun and easy way to get a good sweat and do it for a great cause. Plus you get to reward yourself with a beer after!" Ambrosio says.

Speaking of indulgences, the model admitted that, while she's committed to eating clean most days, she's made a few exceptions.

"I have always eaten healthy and that has not changed during the quarantine. I try to eat fresh, organic fruit and vegetables, but since I had multiple birthdays during this time there is an occasional piece of cake incorporated in my diet," she admits.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SAYS THE BOMBSHELL MODEL YOU SEE IN MAGAZINES IS 'NOT WHO I REALLY AM'

Plus, the model says that as long as you are staying active, "there is no reason to not treat yourself with a dessert here and there."

If you take a peek at Ambrosio's Instagram feed, you will find the model rocking designer frocks and swimsuits around the world. She revealed that she's still trying to get her creative juices flowing by trying out different looks at home.

"It all depends on the day but I like to switch it up. Yesterday was a sunny day in Los Angeles and we spent a lot of time outside so I did put on a little dress," she said.

And while Ambrosio appears to be balancing it all, the mother of two can also relate to all of the other busy parents out there.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I've been helping my kids with homeschooling, taking care of the house and working on my Gal Floripa collection so there is not much free time left!"