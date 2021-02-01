10 most memorable Super Bowl commercials

Super Bowl commercials have become a pop culture phenomenon with many home viewers watching the big game for the ads rather than the playmakers.

This year Super Bowl LV features Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on defending champions Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs but the big question is: which commercial will win the night?

Over the years, many ads have come and go but few have stood the test of time. Check out some of the most memorable ads from games prior below:

10. Wendy’s: Where’s the Beef? (1984)

The catchphrase was introduced in '84 and increased sales 32 percent sales increase for the fast-food chain.

The commercial featured Clara Peller and was directed by Joe Sedelmaier.

9. E-Trade: Talking Baby (2008)

The financial services company retired the talking baby ads in 2014 after switching ad agencies from Grey to Ogilvy & Mather.

8. McDonald’s: Larry Bird vs. Michael Jordan (1993)

The commercial between the two NBA legends was created by McDonald’s chief marketing officer Paul Schrage, copywriter Jim Ferguson, art director Bob Shallcross, and the creative team at Leo Burnett Worldwide.

7. Apple: 1984 (1984)

The commercial introduced the Apple Macintosh personal computer.

The ad was conceived by Steve Hayden, Brent Thomas and Lee Clow at Chiat/Day, produced by New York production company Fairbanks Films, and directed by Ridley Scott.

6. Volkswagen: The Force (2011)

The commercial was created by Donny Deutsch Advertising Inc. to promote Volkswagen's Passat.

5. Old Spice: The Man Your Man Could Smell Like (2010)

The ad was created by ad agency Wieden+Kennedy and featured actor Isaiah Mustafa. It was directed by Tom Kuntz and in July 2010 it won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Commercial.

4. Snickers: Betty White (2010)

The ad ended up generating over 90 days of media coverage worth $28.6 million for the brand.

3. Amazon: Alexa (2018)

Alexa lost her voice and the company enlisted the help of a number of superstars including Gordon Ramsay, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson, and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

2. Pepsi: Cindy Crawford (1992)

The '90s supermodel turned heads in a white tank top and denim cut-off shorts.

"To this day, people come up to talk about how much they loved my original Pepsi spot from ’92,’" Crawford said in a statement in 2018 when she recreated the ad. "The commercial was a big moment for me and has spanned generations. I am proud to play a role in this iconic pop-culture phenom and excited for fans to see our take on the Pepsi spot during Super Bowl."

1. Budweiser: Puppy Love (2014) and Lost Dog (2015)

Is there anything more iconic than the Budweiser Clydesdales? Maybe only when they form a special bond with a Yellow Labrador Retriever puppy.

Super Bowl LV airs Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 pm EST on CBS.