2021 Super Bowl commercials will star these celebrities

It's almost time for one of the biggest sporting events of the year -- the 2021 Super Bowl -- and much like years past, it is sure to be a star-studded show.

In addition to The Weeknd's anticipated halftime performance, stars will be seen on the small screen in big ways. In between the nail-biting football game, keep a look out for some of your favorite movie and television stars who will appear in iconic commercials.

Find below a list of all of the celebrities who have been tapped as the stars of ads you won't want to miss on Sunday.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer is the star of Hellman's upcoming commercial that will run during Sunday's big game. A teaser for it shows the comedian opening a refridgerator that is filled with nothing other than jars of the brand's mayonnaise. Schumer then walks through the fridge and reappears with wings.

Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel and Matthew McConaughey

These three entertainers are featured in an Super Bowl LV ad for Doritos. In a teaser revealed earlier this month, Jimmy Kimmel and Mindy Kaling are on the late-night host's set as they discuss a mystery person, who according to Kimmel, has "a new look...that no one's ever had before." Another snippet released later revealed the identity of the person as Matthew McConaughey. The spot will promote the return of Doritos' 3D crunch.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will both appear in an upcoming Cheetos spot. In a teaser, Kunis can be seen delivering a tearful monologue to the camera.

"What exactly are you insinuating? You think that I would do that to you, to go behind your back after everythign that we've been through? I can't even look at you!" Kunis sobs before turning around to singer Shaggy and asking, "Ugh, too much?"

Kutcher appears in a separate teaser for the brand's upcoming commercial. The couple met and starred in "That '70s Show" years ago.

Daveed Diggs

The "Hamilton" star will be featured in a commerical for DoorDash, alongside some familiar "Sesame Street" characters.

Jason Alexander

"Seinfeld" actor Jason Alexander discussed his excitement about starring in a commercial during the big game. He's set to appear in Tide's upcoming spot for one of its detergents. Speaking about the gig to People magazine, he called it a "really flattering" given the audience is so large.

"It's kind of like when you're doing a TV show and they give you the best slot in television," he said.