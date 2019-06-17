‘The View’ attacks ‘liar’ Sarah Sanders who ‘diminished the office’

ABC News’ “The View” slammed outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Monday, calling her a "liar" who isn't fit for public office.

The dependently liberal crowd cheered when moderator Whoopi Goldberg read the news that Sanders was walking away from her gig. The cheers quickly turned to booing when a clip of Sanders was played and then co-host Sunny Hostin went to town.

“All I will remember about Sarah Sanders is that she was less than transparent, and that after Trump’s firing of the FBI director James Comey, she said that she had spoken to countless members of the FBI and that they had no confidence in him,” Hostin said. “And then, under oath, when she was interviewed by Mueller’s team, she said that the sentiment… was not founded on anything.”

Hostin declared that the contradicting comments prove Sanders is a “liar.”

“No kidding,” co-host Joy Behar chimed in.

Trump announced Thursday on Twitter that would leave her position at the end of the month. The president has not yet named a replacement for the position.

"We've been through a lot together and she's tough, but she's good," Trump said Thursday.

Sanders called serving the president an "honor of a lifetime" and said she "couldn't be prouder" of the administration's work. But the daytime gabfest don’t agree with the soon-to-be-former press secretary.

Hostin said Sanders “diminished the office” that she held and “the people of the United States” don’t have any confidence in her.

“They should bring in [Anthony] Scaramucci. At least we'll be entertained while he's lying,” Behar shot back.

Sanders, 36, and the daughter of former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee worked on her father’s presidential campaign during the 2016 Republican primary until he dropped out of the race. She then joined the Trump campaign and, subsequently, the Trump administration as a White House communications aide. She was promoted to White House press secretary in 2017, after the president’s first top spokesman, Sean Spicer, resigned from the position.

If she chooses to follow in her father's footsteps the seat for governor opens up in 2022 but Hostin doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

“I don't think she should run for public office,” Hostin said.

Fox News’ Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.