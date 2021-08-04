Meghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy team up for new initiative celebrating royal's 40th birthday

Meghan Markle enlisted the help of Melissa McCarthy to announce the launch of her new initiative in celebration of the royal's 40th birthday.

They unveiled the 40x40 campaign on Archewell's website Wednesday.

"What would happen if we all committed 40 minutes to helping someone else or to mentoring someone in need? And then what would happen if we asked our friends to do the same?" the Duchess of Sussex penned in her mission statement.

Before introducing 40x40, the pair video chatted with each other and some light-hearted antics ensued. The "Bridesmaids" actress appeared on camera in upscale British tea attire – hat and gloves included.

McCarthy said she knew exactly what Markle wanted for her birthday.

"I know what it is," the comedian told Markle. "My first guess is, is it another photoshoot under a tree where you're looking very peaceful?"

"Peaceful under a tree is me every day," Markle joked.

Then, McCarthy suggested they get matching tattoos or, better yet, celebrate on a yacht.

Markle said maybe for her 50th birthday. She turned back to the camera and explained 40x40. "Over 2 million women in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to Covid, and I think if we all do it and all commit 40 minutes to some sort of act of service we can create a ripple effect," she explained.

According to Archewell, celebs and influential stars such as Adele, Amanda Gorman, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Gloria Steinem have already committed.

"You in?" Markle asked McCarthy.

"Yes, times 40," she answered. "Is it OK if I still do it in a hat?"

"I wouldn't expect anything less," the duchess said.

The video call was the first public appearance Markle has made since giving birth to her second child, a daughter named Lilibet in June.