'Storage Wars' star Darrell Sheets hospitalized after heart attack

“Storage Wars” star Darrell Sheets has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack after being ill for three months.

“Well here we go I wasn’t going to say anything , but you all have been the greatest friends and fans , I’ve Been very sick for 3 months and two nights ago I had a mild heart attack , found out I have congestive heart failure and a severe issue going on with my lungs,” 60-year-old Sheets, also known as “The Gambler,” captioned a picture of himself lying next to fiancée Romney Snyder in a hospital bed.

“Today I am having surgery so all your prayers would be deeply appreciated thank you for being there for me it’s been a great ride #storagewars # Romney has been by my side through all of this she is a good women [sic] and I love her.”

